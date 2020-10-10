  1. Deals
The best Prime Day 4K TV deals: What to expect from the sale

By

After months of waiting, it’s now official: Amazon Prime Day is coming on October 13 and running through October 14, offering Prime members 48 hours to score huge savings on all sorts of goodies. Prime Day deals are among the best of the year, and Amazon’s big blowout is a particularly great time to grab pricey electronics like laptops and TVs at deep discounts. Fall is also a great time to upgrade your home entertainment setup as the colder weather starts rolling in and we spend more time indoors, so if it’s time for a new television and you want to know what to expect from this year’s Prime Day 4K TV deals (and pick up a few tips for how to shop the sale), read on.

Today’s best Prime Day 4K TV deals

Prime Day 2020 lands this week, but if you’re not in the mood to wait (or if you’re not a Prime member), then the good news is that there are already UHD televisions on sale ahead of the event. Even more good news is that we’re saving you the hassle of having to sort through them all, because here, we’ve rounded up the best pre-Prime Day 4K TV deals that you can grab right now:

  • Samsung 50 inch Class 4K UHD$328, was $430
  • 70-inch Hisense H65 4K TV$530, was $650
  • 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV$630, was $1,000
  • 55-inch Samsung Frame QLED 4K TV$1,100, was $2,000
  • 77-inch Sony A9G 4K TV$4,000, was $5,000
UNBEATABLE VALUE
Expires soon

65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV

$500 $550
Want to take your home viewing to the next level? This Samsung NU6900 delivers eye-popping color, exceptional detail, and with Tizen OS on board, you'll never be short of 4K Ultra HD content to watch.
Buy at Best Buy
UNBEATABLE VALUE
Expires soon

50-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV

$328 $430
It doesn't get better than this, folks: A 50-inch Samsung 4K TV for just $280. It's not short of features, either. Smart software for one-click streaming? It's got it. HDR10+? You betcha. Killer.
Buy at Walmart
QLED TV
Expires soon

65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV

$977 $1,800
Looking for an affordable Samsung QLED 4K TV? Meet the Samsung Q60R. 4K Ultra HD? HDR10? Smarts? This television has it all, making it the best stepping stone to the wonderful world of QLED.
Buy at Walmart
ANDROID TV
Expires soon

65-inch Sony Bravia X900F 4K TV

$1,098 $1,500
Looking to take your entertainment setup to the next level? This Sony Bravia delivers eye-popping color, exceptional detail, and with Android TV on board, you'll never be short of 4K content to watch.
Buy at Amazon
BEST TV
Expires soon

65-inch Sony Master Series A9G OLED 4K TV

$3,298 $3,500
The Sony Master Series A9G is a no-brainer for anyone who can afford it, so much so we named it the best television on the market. Period. Android TV? Check. 4K HDR? Check. Google Assistant? Check.
Buy at Amazon
QLED TV
Expires soon

75-inch Samsung Q900 QLED 8K TV

$2,965 $6,998
8K TVs are far from the norm, but if you're itching to see what the next-generation of high-resolution programming is going to look like, now's your chance. Be warned, though: 8K content is sparse.
Buy at Amazon
GREAT VALUE
Expires soon

50-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV

$280 $480
You can't go wrong with the TCL 4-Series, bundling a 75-inch 4K screen that's large enough to sit at the center of any entertainment setup and all the smarts you could ever need, driven by Roku OS.
Buy at Amazon
QLED TV
Expires soon

55-inch Samsung Frame QLED 4K TV

$1,100 $2,000
Built with minimalism in mind, Samsung's Frame TV can be configured to showcase artwork when it's not in use. Watching something on Netflix? The QLED screen is a work of art in its own right.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV

$630 $1,000
For one of the most cinematic movie nights you'll ever have, the 65-inch TCL 4-Series TV comes jam-packed with everything that Roku has to offer, providing you with endless hours of entertainment.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

55-inch Samsung Q90T 4K TV

$1,500 $1,800
When it comes to home entertainment, Samsung is only one step behind Sony, and their 55-inch Samsung Q90T is a testament to that, arguably being one of their best 4K TVs to release.
Buy at Samsung
Expires soon

43-inch LG UN7000 4K TV

$250 $270
While it isn't as cheap as its other 43-inch options, the LG UN7000 4K TV more than makes up for it with its powerful quad-core processor and IPS display. You can't afford to miss LG's Active HDR.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

55-inch Samsung Q70T 4K TV

$900 $1,000
Packed with world-class HDR and QLED technology, this 55-inch Samsung Q70T 4K TV is a visually impactful option for enjoying any and all multimedia in stunning detail and vivid colors.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

50-inch Toshiba LF621 4K TV

$330 $380
Don't let its affordable price deceive you because this puppy is anything but cheap. Featuring a VA display and HDR, this 50-inch 2020 Toshiba 4K Fire TV is a great way to enjoy movie nights.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

86-inch LG UN8500 4K TV

$1,900 $2,300
Being one of the biggest 4K TVs commercially available at an affordable price for what it's worth, this 86-inch LG UN8500 4K TV has Dolby Vision features for masterful audio-visuals.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

70-inch Hisense H65 4K TV

$530 $650
If size is the priority, this 70-inch Hisense H65 4K TV is one of the biggest and cheapest options around, packed with high-end features like voice automation to make your life easier.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

65-inch Hisense R8 4K Roku TV

$630 $700
The Hisense R8 Series 4K TV comes with Roku's signature smart platform, making it an incredibly budget-friendly option for large TVs that combine style and functionality.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

43-inch Samsung TU7000 4K TV

$280 $300
The Samsung TU7000 is a great budget option that manages to keep up in picture quality and setup as the big boys in the market, making it a small yet powerful entertainment hub for movies and gaming.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Toshiba TF-43A810U21 43-inch 4K UHD TV - Fire TV Edition

$230 $330
Simple yet smart, this Toshiba 4K TV makes it easy for you to stream your favorite content. Its Voice Remote has Alexa functionality for smooth control and navigation even with just voice commands.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

55-inch Hisense H8G 4K TV

$500 $600
If you want QLED technology at a relatively affordable price, this 55-inch Hisense H8G 4K TV is an excellent way to entertain yourself and keep your finances in the green.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

75-inch TCL 8-Series 4K QLED Roku TV

$1,800 $3,000
The 75-inch variant of TCL's 8 Series 4K Roku TV is the biggest and visually best option they've got in their catalog, packed with advanced HDR, surround sound, and world-class QLED technology.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

65-inch Sony X750H 4K TV

$700 $1,000
This 65-inch Sony X750H 4K TV is a reliable way to spend movie nights, featuring their X1 processor and X-Reality PRO engine for enchanting visuals no matter the content.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

65-inch Philips PFL4 4K Roku TV

$449 $550
One of the cheapest 65-inch 4K TVs around, this Philips PFL4 also comes packed with the ever-popular Roku smart TV platform, providing you with endless hours of content in stunning HDR.
Buy Now
Expires soon

49-inch LG NanoCell 85 4K TV

$600 $650
The LG NanoCell 85 4K TV is an excellent wallet-saver. While it's small, sizing up at only 49 inches, it has multiple visually enhancing features for a viewing experience worth a thousand bucks.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

77-inch Sony A9G 4K TV

$4,000 $5,000
If you've ever wanted a 4K TV fit for a director, this 77-inch Sony A9G 4K TV is arguably one of the most powerful options on the market, packed with OLED technology and a slew of other features.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

65-inch Sony A8H 4K TV

$2,500 $3,100
For a state-of-the-art visual experience, the Sony A8H 4K TV is a world-class machine with OLED technology and Sony's proprietary X1 processor for a fully immersive and vivid viewing.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

55-inch LG CX 4K TV

$1,600 $1,800
When it comes to movie nights, you can't go wrong with OLED technology, and, combined with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR, this 55-inch LG CX 4K TV is a superb private cinema.
Buy at Best Buy
CURVED SCREEN
Expires soon

65-inch Samsung Curved RU7300 4K TV

$700 $750
Curved 4K TVs are an acquired taste, delivering an unrivaled viewing angle that ensures everyone in the room is immersed in the action — and now’s your chance to own one of the best, on the cheap.
Buy at Samsung
Expires soon

65-inch TCL 8-Series 4K QLED Roku TV

$1,300 $2,000
TCL's 8 Series 4K Roku TV is one of the best Roku TVs around, packed with QLED technology, Dolby Vision HDR, and other features to ensure you always get the most out of your content.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Toshiba TF-32A710U21 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV Edition

$120 $180
For the cinephile on a budget with minimal space allowance, this 32-inch 720p Toshiba TV is a compact entertainment hub with the Fire TV library and smart capabilities for a fully packed movie night.
Buy at Amazon
Cheapest 4K Roku TV
Expires soon

43-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV

$229 $330
Prefer to have your Roku built in to your TV instead? Snag this great deal on a TCL 4K TV.
Buy at Amazon

When are the best Prime Day 4K TV deals?

Like last year’s sale, Prime Day 2020 is slated to run for 48 hours. Those two days are October 13 and 14; however, Prime Day discounts are often offered in the form of Lightning Deals which are live for a limited amount of time or until stock runs out. Amazon sets aside a certain amount of inventory for these Prime Day deals, and the hottest ones often last only a few hours or even less before they get snatched up by hungry shoppers.

Amazon also likes to throw out some pre-Prime Day deals throughout the week leading up to the sale, and these bargains are generally just as good. If you see one you like, grab it, as it might not be on sale again at the same discount. If by some odd chance you see it on sale again during Prime Day for a lower price, Amazon’s generous return policy means you can buy the cheaper one and send back the one you bought (or cancel the order if it hasn’t shipped yet).

What Prime Day 4K TV deals to expect

As Ultra HD has become the standard for most televisions today, the price of 4K smart TVs has fallen off a cliff over the past five years. Today, you have a lot of great budget makes to choose from; a handful of the best ones that you’ll see on Amazon include TCL, Toshiba, Vizio, and Insignia. These go on sale year-round and should be even more heavily discounted for this year’s Prime Day 4K TV deals, so if you’re after something cheap and don’t care about features like OLED or QLED panels, these are your best bet. Virtually all modern 4K TVs, even cheap ones, feature smart connectivity for streaming as well.

Moving into the higher price brackets brings us to brands like Sony, Samsung, and LG, companies that have been leading the way when it comes to developing new 4K LED panel technologies. As with 4K TVs in general, the past year has seen the price of OLED and QLED televisions drop precipitously, and Prime Day deals are the perfect opportunity to grab one of these higher-end televisions for even less. Some of them can still be expensive, though (especially OLED models), but these will also offer the biggest discounts among all the Prime Day 4K TV deals and are where you’ll be able to score the most savings.

We generally recommend sticking with the newer models as 4K panel technology has continued to sharpen in terms of picture quality, color accuracy, and brightness over the years. However, if you’re on a tighter budget, you’re not really that picky about having the latest bells and whistles, and/or you’re just looking for a basic second TV for somewhere other than your living room, last-gen models can be had for super-cheap during sales like Prime Day as Amazon clears the shelves of old inventory in preparation for upcoming holiday sales. Following model numbers gets confusing fast, but Amazon often lists model years in the product catalog so you can sort out when a particular TV was released.

How to choose a 4K TV

Samsung 2019 The Frame

Ultra HD panels are no longer new technology and have all but replaced 1080p screens for TVs that are larger than 43 inches. The first two things you’ll need to figure out to narrow down your choices are how much you’re willing to spend and how big of a TV you want, and in 2020, you have a lot of options to choose from across a dizzying range of price brackets and screen sizes. Shoppers who found 4K TVs a little too expensive even five years ago now have many budget-friendly models available to them. A couple of our favorite brands are TCL and Vizio, but makers like Samsung and LG also offer some affordable 4K smart TVs in their lineups. You can generally expect to pay $200 to $500 for one of these basic TVs up to 65 inches or so, with the price naturally increasing with panel size.

Even basic UHD smart televisions all now feature Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity along with built-in streaming software (which is often a specific suite, such as Roku or Amazon Fire, along with popular pre-loaded apps like Netflix and Hulu) and HDR, and these tick all the boxes that most people want in a modern television. We expect to see plenty of them on sale among this year’s Prime Day 4K TV deals, but as stated above, home theater enthusiasts looking for something with more features and newer technologies should keep their eyes peeled as well.

Not all 4K TVs are equal (hence the price differences), and the higher-end makers like Samsung, LG, and Sony have led the way in innovating cutting-edge technologies to squeeze more performance out of these Ultra HD displays. Most TVs use standard LED panels, but two new categories have grown in market share lately: OLED and QLED TVs. QLED (quantum light-emitting diode) panels are proprietary to Samsung televisions and feature a layer of light-emissive nano particles — the “quantum dots” from which “QLED” derives its name — behind the LCD. These quantum dots increase the picture’s brightness considerably. QLED 4K TVs are not much more costly than regular LED sets so they’re worth considering if you’re putting your TV in a bright area, such as a living room with large windows.

OLED (organic light-emitting diode) panels were pioneered by LG, and other brands that make OLED TVs even source their panels from LG. OLED displays boast deeper contrast — blacks look perfectly black, not grayish — and don’t experience any “light bleed” as pixels go completely dark when not being used to create an edge-to-edge picture (think space or night scenes, for example). If lack of “true black” contrast bothers you with common LED panels, then an OLED 4K TV might be a good choice. You’ll pay extra for it, though, usually north of $1,200, but that price gap has narrowed in recent years and OLED televisions are not as cost-prohibitive as they once were. If you’re after the Prime Day 4K TV deals with the biggest savings potential, OLEDs are a good place to start.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

