Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are on sale for $170

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and their charging case.
If you’re on the hunt for true wireless earbuds deals, here’s an offer that you should consider — the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for only $170, following a $60 discount from Samsung on their original price of $230. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before they return to their regular price, so you need to make a quick decision on whether to buy these wireless earbuds. If you want them, proceed with the purchase as soon as you can as the offer may end at any moment.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer studio-quality sound while maintaining a comfortable design, so you’ll be able to keep listening to your favorite playlists or watch several episodes of streaming shows over up to 8 hours of battery life and up to 30 hours including their charging case. The wireless earbuds easily pair with Samsung Galaxy devices, but they also work great if you’re using an iPhone. If you ever lose them, SmartThings Find will help you locate them, and they come with IPX7 resistance against water, which means they can withstand immersion in up to 3 feet of water for 30 minutes.

One of the most interesting features of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is designed for frequent travelers. Using a compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphone, you can activate the Live Translate feature to hear real-time translations for face-to-face conversations, allowing you to understand foreign languages. The wireless earbuds also offer active noise cancellation to block unwanted sounds, with an Intelligent Conversation Mode that automatically places them in Ambient Mode and reduces their volume when they detect that you’re trying to talk to another person.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are an excellent pair of wireless earbuds, and they’re an even more attractive option if you can get them with the $60 discount that Samsung is offering. From $230, they’re down to a more affordable $170, but there’s no telling for how much longer. If you think the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are perfect for you, you should stop hesitating because you may miss out on the savings. Push through with the transaction to secure your own Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro immediately, because you wouldn’t want to miss out on the savings.

