Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are on sale for $170

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for only $170, following a $60 discount from Samsung on their original price of $230.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer studio-quality sound while maintaining a comfortable design, so you’ll be able to keep listening to your favorite playlists or watch several episodes of streaming shows over up to 8 hours of battery life and up to 30 hours including their charging case. The wireless earbuds easily pair with Samsung Galaxy devices, but they also work great if you’re using an iPhone. If you ever lose them, SmartThings Find will help you locate them, and they come with IPX7 resistance against water, which means they can withstand immersion in up to 3 feet of water for 30 minutes.

One of the most interesting features of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is designed for frequent travelers. Using a compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphone, you can activate the Live Translate feature to hear real-time translations for face-to-face conversations, allowing you to understand foreign languages. The wireless earbuds also offer active noise cancellation to block unwanted sounds, with an Intelligent Conversation Mode that automatically places them in Ambient Mode and reduces their volume when they detect that you’re trying to talk to another person.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are an excellent pair of wireless earbuds. From $230, they're down to a more affordable $170.

