LG is having a massive OLED TV sale for Mother’s Day

By

If you want to give a new TV to  your mom this Mother’s Day, why not make it an LG OLED TV? Here are three OLED TV deals that you should consider — the 42-inch LG C3 evo OLED 4K TV for $900, down $400 from $1,300; the 55-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV for $1,200, down $500 from $1,700; and the 48-inch LG Posé OLED 4K TV for $1,500, down $299 from $1,799. You can’t go wrong with any of these offers, but you need to make the purchase right now if you want to get them in time for the holiday.

In OLED TVs, every pixel on its screen is a self-contained organic light-emitting diode, which eliminates the need for a backlight. This gives them one of their biggest advantages over other TVs — the ability to create perfect blacks. In our OLED TV versus QLED TV comparison, other reasons why you’d want to go for an OLED TV include superior response time, wider viewing angles, less power consumption, and better eye comfort.

42-inch LG C3 evo OLED 4K TV — $900, was $1,300

A backlit jar of amber liquid displayed on an LG C3 OLED.
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

The LG C3 evo OLED 4K TV sits on top of our list of the best OLED TVs as it’s simply the best choice for most people. It’s powered by LG’s a9 AI Processor Gen6, which enables features such as AI Super Upscaling 4K and AI Picture Pro, and it runs on the webOS platform to provide access to all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. You’ll enjoy a cinematic experience on its 42-inch screen with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, and you’ll be able to use voice commands with this OLED TV.

55-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV — $1,200, was $1,700

The LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV in the living room.
LG

The larger 55-inch screen of the LG B3 OLED 4K TV makes it a better addition to your family’s home theater setup, as it also supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, with LG’s webOS 23 platform for access to streaming services. The OLED TV is powered by LG’s a7 AI Processor Gen6, and it’s also the ultimate gaming display as it’s compatible with Nvidia’s G-Sync, AMD’s FreeSync Premium, and VRR.

48-inch LG Posé OLED 4K TV — $1,500, was $1,799

LG Objet Posé OLED TV.
LG

The LG Posé OLED 4K TV stands out as a piece of technology that looks amazing even when it’s not in use. Its 48-inch OLED display is integrated in a U-shaped body with easel-like legs, and its back is covered in textured fabric. You can place magazines and other objects in the space between the two panels, and there’s a cable and accessory organizer that keeps all the clutter out of your sight. The OLED TV is powered by LG’s a9 AI Processor Gen5, and it runs on LG’s webOS platform.

