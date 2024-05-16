 Skip to main content
Apple’s best-selling AirPods are back at their Black Friday price

If you’re in the Apple ecosystem and you want to grab yourself some of the best earbuds at a reasonable price, then the 2nd generation Apple AirPods are the way to go. Not only do they offer a great balance between audio fidelity and price, but they’ve just been discounted down to their Black Friday price. You can snag them now directly from Amazon for just $80, down from the regular $129 price, so you’re getting $50 off what you’d usually pay for them.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods 2nd Generation

While the Apple AirPods 2 aren’t necessarily the latest and greatest when it comes to Apple’s audio gear, they’re the sort of simple brilliance that makes them a staple of high-quality mid-range earbuds. They still have the same sleek design as the original AirPods, except Apple has added a couple of new features, with the most substantial change being the inclusion of the H1 chip inside. The newer chip, in fact, the same one you’ll find on the AirPods Max, offers a smoother Apple experience, including things like faster connectivity and better call quality, especially when it comes to dealing with loud ambient noises.

As for the audio fidelity, it’s about what you’d expect from a mid-range pair of earbuds, with a more smoothed-over sound that gives you a pleasant listening experience. You don’t get as much definition with the treble and midrange, while the base is actually quite a bit powerful, although not as powerful as something focused more on music listening. That’s to say that the AirPods 2 are made for more versatile usage, such as taking calls and watching shows, so the focus isn’t on the music-listening component. Also worth mentioning is that you’ll get about a full day’s worth of battery usage out of the AirPods 2, which is both great and a shame since they haven’t had any significant bump in battery life compared to the original AirPods.

Overall, the AirPods 2 are a solid choice if you want to grab yourself a pair of Apple earbuds, and while they are usually quite expensive, this deal from Amazon will knock them down to just $80. Alternatively, you could check out these Beats headphone deals since Apple owns that brand and will give you an equally smooth Apple experience when it comes to connecting and using devices. Or, if you’re willing to depart a bit from Apple, you could check out our round-up of our favorite wireless earbud deals.

