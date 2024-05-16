 Skip to main content
Last chance to save $1,300 on the 85-inch Samsung The Frame TV

A Samsung The Frame TV displaying a person riding a horse playing polo.
Here’s a TV that doubles as an interesting design piece — Samsung’s The Frame QLED 4K TV. If you want to go big with it, the 85-inch model is currently available from Samsung with a $1,300 discount that slashes its price from $4,300 to $3,000. It’s still not cheap, but these are the types of TV deals that you should consider if you want to take your home’s aesthetics to the next level. You need to hurry if you’re interested in taking advantage of the offer though, as there are only a few days left before it ends.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV

There are several characteristics of the 85-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV that you’ll find in most QLED TVs. In addition to utilizing a layer of quantum dots to be able to display more accurate colors with incredible brightness, the TV is also a smart TV running on Samsung’s Tizen platform that will provide access to all of the popular streaming services. 4K Ultra HD resolution promises lifelike details and vibrant colors, while the Samsung Gaming Hub will let you play video games without the need for a console.

Once you’re done watching, the true value of the 85-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV appears. With Art Mode activated, the TV will serve as your personal exhibit, either with artwork that you’ve purchased from the Samsung Art Store or photos that you’ve taken yourself. The Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV will only display the art when there’s someone in the room, which it can detect using its built-in motion sensor.

If you’re not impressed by the Samsung TV deals that you’ve come across, you may not have seen this yet — the 85-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV at $1,300 off, bringing its price down to $3,000 from $4,300. If you want this unique TV in your living room or bedroom it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase right now. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute of the bargain because stocks may be gone by then, so buy the 85-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV immediately to pocket the savings.

