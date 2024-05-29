Samsung’s 55-inch ‘The Terrace’ Outdoor TV is $1,000 off right now

If you want great outdoor TV deals, Walmart has one of the best around. It has the Samsung 55-inch The Terrace Outdoor QLED TV for $2,499 instead of $3,499, setting you up nicely for some quality outdoor viewing. The sizeable $1,000 saving isn’t one that happens too often so if you’re looking to entertain yourself while outside, this is your chance to do so for less. Want to know more about what makes the Samsung 55-inch The Terrace Outdoor QLED TV stand out? Keep reading and we’ll explain all.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch The Terrace Outdoor QLED TV

Samsung is one of the best TV brands around and it has a particular penchant for making the best QLED TVs as well as the best outdoor TVs so you’re on to a good thing here.

With the Samsung 55-inch The Terrace Outdoor QLED TV, you get some of the components of the very best TVs with all the benefits of being able to use it outdoors. It has an outdoor optimized QLED picture so that it can be partially exposed to ambient or non-direct sunlight without a problem. It has over 2,000 nits of brightness so it’s perfect for shaded outdoor environments while it’s IP55 rated so it’s weather resistant and fine to place on your patio while still benefiting from protection against dust and water.

The Samsung 55-inch The Terrace Outdoor QLED TV also has Direct Full Array 16X so there’s fine control of the lighting zones behind the screen, with Quantum HDR 32X providing incredible detail and brightness. There’s an adaptive picture too with the TV automatically assessing the brightness of your environment and adapting to the situation well.

With wide viewing angles and anti-glare properties, the Samsung 55-inch The Terrace Outdoor QLED TV will delight everyone on the patio while they catch up with sport or other entertainment. It’ll even upscale HD content to 4K while there’s Smart TV functionality and extensive voice assistant support.

Think of the Samsung 55-inch The Terrace Outdoor QLED TV as everything you want from a great TV with the additional benefit of working outdoors without a hitch. It usually costs $3,499 but right now, you can buy it for $2,499 from Walmart. The $1,000 saving is a flash deal from Walmart so it won’t be here for long. Take a look at it now before you miss out.

