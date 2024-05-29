 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Wow! This 100-inch QLED TV is $2,700 off (yes, you read that right)

By
The Hisense 100-inch U76 QLED TV on a white background.
Hisense

If you’ve been checking out TV deals for the biggest of TVs to fit into your home, take a look at what Best Buy has on sale right now. Today, you can buy the Hisense 100-inch U76 Series QLED TV for $2,300, which is heavily reduced from $5,000. Yup, you got it. We’re talking about a huge $2,700 discount. If you want to buy the biggest TV your living space can fit, this is the TV you need in your life. It even comes with free installation. Want to know more? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Hisense 100-inch U76 Series QLED TV

Hisense is one of the best TV brands for value and the Hisense 100-inch U76 Series QLED TV certainly demonstrates fantastic value. While it might not be one of the very best TVs around, it’s still packed with great features. It has a Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut so you get purer, richer, and more brilliant and accurate colors. Just what you would expect from a QLED TV but with a huge display here.

There’s also full array local dimming technology to precisely adjust the LED’s brightness in both dark and bright areas of the picture. That means greatly improved contrast which ties in well with features like Dolby Vision, and Smooth Motion which removes the digital noise that can affect moving objects. Hate motion blur during fast-moving action? That’s all gone thanks to the Hisense 100-inch U76 Series QLED TV’s technology.

Related

For gaming, there’s a dedicated Game Mode Pro which works alongside the Hisense 100-inch U76 Series QLED TV’s HDMI 2.1 inputs. You get an automatic low-latency mode with variable refresh rates and FreeSync Premium all leading to lower input lag, no screen jitter and no frame tearing. When watching movies, like with the best QLED TVs, you can also enjoy a dedicated Filmmaker Mode which disables all post-processing so you get the experience the filmmaker wants you to see.

For sound, there’s Dolby Atmos support so it sounds great. When it comes to smart TV support, there’s also Google Assistant compatibility and Alexa, so you can easily enjoy hands free voice controls. Rounding things off well, you can always connect the Hisense 100-inch U76 Series QLED TV to your Bluetooth soundbar or headphones too.

Packed with key features, the Hisense 100-inch U76 Series QLED TV is normally $5,000 but right now, you can buy it for just $2,300 at Best Buy. A huge discount on a similarly huge QLED TV, this is one not to be missed. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This 58-inch TV is discounted to $258, and it’s flying off the shelves
An angled view of the 50-inch Hisense R6G 4K Roku TV.

If you think it's time to buy a new TV, you should consider the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV. It's currently on sale from Walmart with a $40 discount that lowers its price from an already affordable $298 to an even cheaper $258. That's an excellent price for a smart TV of this size, and a lot of shoppers apparently agree with that assessment because more than 1,000 units have been sold over the past 24 hours. We're not sure if there are enough stocks to keep up with the demand, so you better make your purchase quickly because you're already in danger of missing out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV
You'll be able to watch your favorite shows and movies with sharp details and vivid colors because of the 4K Ultra HD resolution of the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV. It supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 to create a cinematic experience, as well as DTS Studio Sound for immersive audio. Fast-paced action such as during sports programs and action-packed movies will be lag-free thanks to Motion Rate 120 image processing technology.

Read more
This 32-inch smart TV is $88 for Memorial Day, and it’s selling fast
An onn. 32-inch Roku Smart TV on a cabinet in a living room.

For those who want to buy from this year's Memorial Day TV sales but are strapped for cash, you can't go wrong with the 32-inch Onn HD Roku TV. It's already very affordable at its original price of $98, but it's down to an even cheaper price of $88 from Walmart. The $10 in savings may not look like much, but you might as well take advantage of it. You're going to have to hurry though -- with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours, we're not sure how long stocks will last for this budget-friendly TV, so you need to proceed with your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Onn HD Roku TV
You shouldn't expect much from the 32-inch Onn HD Roku TV, considering its price. It only features HD resolution and an up to 60Hz refresh rate, which are a far cry from the specifications of the best TVs. However, it shines as an affordable smart TV that's powered by the Roku platform. The operating system will let you access all of the most popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, and it offers a customizable home screen that will let you launch your favorite apps quicker.

Read more
Amazon’s Memorial Day sale has a 75-inch QLED TV under $900
Vizio Quantum Pro 4K QLED Smart TV.

Would you believe that you can currently buy a 75-inch QLED TV for less than $1,000? Amazon made it possible through its QLED TV deals for Memorial Day with its $102 discount for the 75-inch Vizio Quantum Pro 4K QLED TV, which brings its price down to just $898 from $1,000 originally. It's relatively affordable for its size and the technology that it packs, but we're not sure how much time is remaining before the offer gets taken down. It won't be a good idea to wait until the last minute of the holiday to make this purchase as stocks may be gone by then -- you should proceed with your purchase right now.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Vizio Quantum Pro 4K QLED TV
First and foremost, you're going to have to check out our guide on what size TV to buy before you commit to the 75-inch Vizio Quantum Pro 4K QLED TV. Once you make sure that you have enough space for this huge screen, you should start looking forward to watching your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution, for lifelike details and colors. The TV also comes with an anti-reflective film on its display so you can easily see what's happening no matter what time of the day or night.

Read more