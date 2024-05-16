 Skip to main content
Hurry! This Samsung 75-inch 4K TV can be yours for only $550 today

The Samsung TU69OT 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet in a living room.
Samsung is one of the best TV brands on the market right now, and if you’re looking to pick up a new TV, then going for one is a smart choice, especially if you’re already in the Samsung ecosystem. One great option we’ve found is this massive 75-inch Samsung TU690T that’s not only packed with features but also has a nice little discount that will save you a bit of extra cash. While it usually goes for $580, you can grab it now from Best Buy for just $550, which will save you a tidy $30.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Samsung TU690T

There’s a lot to love about the 75-inch Samsung TU690T, least of all being its massive size and the fact that it not only runs at 4K but even has an internal upscaler that will upscale your older content to 4K. That’s perfect for those who love to watch older shows and don’t want to lose out on quality with a newer, bigger TV. In a similar vein, the support for HDR 10+ means better contrast and image fidelity for your content, and while that won’t apply to older upscaled content, it will apply to newer streamed shows and films.

The Samsung TU690T also comes with all the modern convenience features you’d expect, all wrapped up in the Tizen smart TV OS, which means access to all the shows and subscriptions you could want, plus a bit more. It has integrations for Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and can work with Apple AirPlay 2, so you can connect to the TV with pretty much any ecosystem you’re currently using. There are also a couple of other nice features, such as the inclusion of HDMI ARC, a USB-C port, and even Motion Rate 120, which will somewhat recreate the feel of a higher refresh rate.

All in all, the Samsung TU690T is a solid 75-inch screen that’s worth picking up, especially at the $550 price Best Buy is letting it go for. That said, you can always check out some other great Samsung TV deals for alternatives, or if you’re set on a larger screen, then these 75-inch TV deals should be right up your alley.

