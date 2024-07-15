 Skip to main content
Best Vizio Prime Day deals: 4K TVs and soundbars

People watching football on a wall-mounted Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series Smart TV.
With tons of Prime Day deals happening right now, we’ve spent some time homing in on the best Vizio Prime Day deals. That means some awesome Prime Day TV deals and Prime Day soundbar deals. Below, we’ve picked out all the best Vizio Prime Day deals going on right now. We’ve also spent a little time looking at what you should consider before buying anything Vizio-flavored.

Best Vizio TV Prime Day deals

Vizio is one of the best TV brands around with a focus on QLED TVs but also great TVs overall, particularly when gaming. You won’t see Vizio featured among the best TVs we’ve looked at but it’s still a highly reliable brand that’s worth your time and money.

  • Vizio 32-inch D-Series Full HD Smart TV —
  • Vizio 40-inch D-Series Full HD Smart TV —
  • Vizio 50-inch 4K Smart TV —
  • Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K Smart TV —
  • Vizio 65-inch 4K Smart TV —
  • Vizio 75-inch Quantum Pro QLED 4K Smart TV —

Best Vizio soundbar Prime Day deals

Not necessarily a name you immediately think of when you think of great audio, but Vizio actually makes some of the best soundbars along with the best Dolby Atmos soundbars so it’s worth checking out what’s available in the Vizio soundbar Prime Day deals.

  • Vizio 2.0-channel V-Series soundbar —
  • Vizio 2.1-channel M-Series soundbar —
  • Vizio 5.1-channel V-Series soundbar with wireless subwoofer —
  • Vizio 5.1-channel M-Series soundbar with wireless subwoofer —
  • Vizio 5.1.2-channel M-Series Elevate soundbar with wireless subwoofer —

How to choose a Vizio TV or soundbar on Prime Day

Buying a Vizio TV or soundbar isn’t a cheap impulsive thing to do, even during the Prime Day deals that are happening. It’s important to plan ahead so you get the best value for money. That means thinking about quite a few different factors.

With either type of product, you need to think about how much you can afford. Some Vizio TVs and soundbars are very cheap while you can also spend quite a lot on a more high-end model. Think about what you can afford and stick with it. Don’t be lured into spending more than you can stretch to just because it’s on sale.

From there, when buying a new TV, check what size TV you should buy. If you have a small apartment or living space, you don’t want to have a TV which takes up all the room and simply looks awkward and ugly. A great price is only a great price if there’s room for it in your life.

Vizio has a wide range of different TVs in its arsenal. It makes full HD TVs, 4K TVs and QLED TVs too. It’s a smart move to think about what you want or can afford to have in your life. Most people are likely to want a 4K TV at a minimum with Vizio’s QLED range bordering on competing with the best QLED TVs at a more affordable price. You only really want a standard full HD TV for a bedroom or to entertain the kids.

When it comes to soundbars, again, budget is key. It’s possible to spend quite a lot on a Dolby Atmos soundbar from Vizio with some taking up more room than others. Only you really know how important audio is to you but it’s worth checking out things like how it connects to your TV and if it has Bluetooth for hooking up other devices easily and wirelessly. Try to make sure your TV and soundbar are balanced as in don’t spend a fortune on a TV and have lousy sound and don’t do it the other way around either. You want them to complement each other well.

How we chose these Vizio Prime Day deals

When it comes to tracking down deals, we know what we’re doing. We don’t just do this job around sales events like Prime Day. We spend all year looking for great deals so you can save plenty of cash throughout the year. That means we know what we’re looking for. Crucially, we can spot when a deal is more of an incremental discount than a truly great price cut. Sometimes, Prime Day deals can look great to the untrained eye but actually be a relatively standard discount that you’d see another week. We know what you deserve from these sales so we focus on that.

Additionally, we know our way around the fields we seek out deals for. We won’t feature a Vizio TV or soundbar that isn’t worth your money here. Instead, we focus on deals that we would like to own ourselves or that we would recommend to friends and family. A deal or cheap price is only worth it if it’s a genuinely good item after all.

Combined, we make sure we feature the best Vizio Prime Day deals whether TV or soundbar based, and we update as regularly as possible so you only see the best prices.

