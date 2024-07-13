Best 75-inch TV Prime Day deals: Gorgeous QLEDs under $600

If you’ve always wanted a large screen for your home theater setup, you have to check out the 75-inch TV Prime Day deals that we’ve gathered here. With the fantastic discounts that are available for the shopping holiday, you may finally be able to afford the display upgrade that you’ve been dreaming of. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase though, as stocks for these 75-inch Prime Day TV deals aren’t going to last long. We expect a lot of interest in these Prime Day deals, so proceed with your purchase as soon as possible.

Best 75-inch TV Prime Day deal

Samsung 75-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV — $2,200, was $3,300

If you’re planning to buy from 75-inch TV Prime Day deals, we can’t recommend the 75-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV enough. It’s on top of our list of the best QLED TVs for various reasons, including fantastic HDR and color performance, excellent black levels, and terrific reflection handling, with many of these features further enriched by Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 4K. The 4K TV also supports Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+ for amazing surround sound, which completes the cinematic experience in your own living room. The 75-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV also provides access to streaming shows through the Tizen operating system, and it can run video games without the need for a gaming console through the Samsung Gaming Hub.

From its original price of $3,300, it’s all the way down to $2,200 following a $1,100 discount from Samsung for Prime Day. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer, but we highly recommend pushing through with the purchase immediately because we don’t think the savings will still be there in the final moments of the shopping event. Add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process right away so that you don’t miss out.

More 75-inch TV Prime Day deals we love

There are lots more 75-inch TV Prime Day deals out there, but to save you from the hassle of searching every retailer’s website for the best offers, we’ve rounded up the rest of our top picks below. There’s a wide price range that will match any budget, and with the discounts of the shopping event, you’ll get your 75-inch TV for much cheaper than usual. You wouldn’t want to wait until the last minute until you complete your transaction though, as that may already be too late.

Hisense A7 Series 75-Inch Class 4K TV —

TCL 75-Inch Q6 QLED 4K TV —

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K TV —

VIZIO 75-inch Quantum Pro QLED 4K TV —

SAMSUNG 75-Inch QLED Q60D Series Quantum HDR Smart 4K TV —

How to choose a 75-inch TV on Prime Day

If you’re finding it hard to choose among all of the 75-inch TV Prime Day deals that are available, don’t worry because you’re not alone. With all of the brands and models, narrowing down your options may seem like an endless task. Fortunately, we’re here to help you make a decision quickly, before you run out of time to take advantage of the discounts of the shopping event.

Our picks for the best TVs is a great starting point in choosing a 75-inch TV for Prime Day, as some of the models that we selected come at that size. You’re also going to want to take a look at our list of the best TV brands. With these two roundups, you’re going to have to a good idea of the models and brands that we’ve come to trust, for the technology that they pack and the durability of their TVs. The last thing that you want is to buy a 75-inch TV that won’t live up to your expectations in terms of performance and reliability.

Among the features that you should consider when buying a 75-inch TV, according to our TV buying guide, include resolution — should you stick with a 4K TV, or spend on an 8K TV despite the relatively low amount of content for it? You’ll also want to get the highest refresh rate as possible for smoother movements on the screen. The major decision here would be to determine the display technology that you want, which would mainly be between LED, OLED, and QLED.

The ultimate factor for your decision on which 75-inch TV to buy, however, will be your budget. We recommend determining the maximum price that you’re willing to pay before you begin looking through the available offers. This should keep you from going overboard with your purchase for Prime Day, which is important because there are many other offers that may interest you over the course of the shopping holiday.

How we chose these 75-inch TV Prime Day deals

We chose these 75-inch TV Prime Day deals by sticking to tried-and-tested brands and their most popular models, because these are the options that are worth spending your hard-earned money on. There are some cheaper offers out there, but they didn’t make it to our list because we don’t want you to buy a TV that may have some performance issues, or could break down after a short while. With the recommendations that we made above, you’ll have peace of mind that your investment will last for a long time.

The 75-inch TV Prime Day deals above aren’t only from Amazon, as rival retailers like Best Buy and Walmart have also rolled out discounts to take advantage of the online shopping activity. This means that for any particular model, prices may vary among the various sources. If that feels like a chore to check among several websites, don’t worry because we’ve got your back. We made sure that the prices above are the lowest that you can get for each 75-inch TV, and we’ll keep updating this page if there are any changes.