Beats Solo 4 have a big discount at Walmart

Beats Solo 4 in Slate Blue.
Apple-owned Beats is a popular brand for wireless headphones, so there’s always high demand for Beats headphone deals. Here’s an offer that we think will attract a lot of attention: the Beats Solo 4 for a very affordable $130, following a $69 discount from Walmart on their sticker price of $199. They’re not going to stay this cheap for long, so if you want to get these wireless headphones for this special price, we highly recommend completing your purchase for them as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones

The Beats Solo 4, which were just released earlier this year, are the latest entry in the brand’s popular line of headphones. Their UltraPlush ear cushions, flex-grip headband, and ergonomically angled ear cups will allow you to wear them the whole day. The Beats Solo 4 also feature the brand’s custom acoustic architecture for powerful and balanced sound, and they support personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for an interactive surround sound experience with compatible content.

In our comparison of the Beats Solo 4 and Beats Studio Pro, the major differences that we highlighted are the active noise cancellation and slightly more comfortable fit of the Beats Studio Pro. However, the Beats Solo 4 are significantly cheaper, with longer battery life of up to 50 hours on a single charge compared with the Beats Studio Pro’s up to 40 hours. The Beats Solo 4 may also be used with a 3.5mm audio cable if its battery gets depleted. You’ll be giving up a bit of sound quality if you opt for the Solo 4, but for most people, that’s an acceptable trade-off for their lower price.

If you’re looking for headphone deals, here’s one that you don’t want to miss — the Beats Solo 4 at $69 off from Walmart, which slashes their price from $199 to only $130. That’s a steal for these wireless headphones, and a lot of other people are probably thinking the same thing. We expect stocks to run out quickly, so you shouldn’t waste any more time. Proceed with the transaction to secure your own Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones immediately to make sure that you get them for much cheaper than usual.

