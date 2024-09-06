 Skip to main content
Beats Solo 4 headphones are on sale for a limited time

By
Beats Solo 4 in Slate Blue.
Beats

The Beats Solo 4 were just released a few months ago, but they’re already making an appearance in headphone deals at Target. You don’t want to miss this chance to buy these wireless headphones with a 25% discount that slashes their price from $200 to only $150 — hurry with your purchase because the offer will only be available for a limited time. If you want to get them with $50 in savings, we highly recommend buying these Beats headphones right now.

Why you should buy the Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones

We described the Beats Solo 4 as “a gentle evolution” of the Beats Solo 3, and that’s a good thing because this line of wireless headphones has proven to be extremely popular. The shape, design, and controls from the previous generation remain the same with the Beats Solo 4, but there are several upgrades such as an improved 40mm driver that reduces distortion, USB-C charging, and improved foam and structure on the earpads for a more comfortable fit. The Beats Solo 4 also support personalized spatial audio with head tracking when used with an iOS device, and hands-free access to Siri — Beats is owned by Apple after all — but they will also work with Android devices.

Our Beats Solo 4 versus Beats Studio Pro comparison reveals some reasons why you’d want to go for the Beats Solo 4. The Beats Studio Pro offer active noise cancellation and a more balanced sound, but the Beats Solo 4 offer longer battery life at up to 50 hours on a single charge compared to the Beats Studio Pro’s 40 hours, and they can be used with a 3.5mm audio cable if their battery gets depleted. Perhaps most importantly, the Beats Solo 4 are much cheaper, and that’s even more true with this discount from Target.

If you’re on the hunt for Beats headphone deals, you’re in luck because the recently launched Beats Solo 4 are on sale right now. From their original price of $200, they’re down to just $150 following a $50 discount. They’re not going to stay at 25% off for long though — these wireless headphones are pretty popular, so we expect the offer to draw a lot of attention. If you want to get the Beats Solo 4 for cheaper than usual, the only way for you to make sure of that is to proceed with your transaction for them immediately.

