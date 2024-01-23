The 10 best dishwasher brands for 2024

You can always wash dishes by hand, but that takes time. Why not at least outfit your home with one of the best dishwashers and take back some of that time to do what you like? There are a ton of dishwasher deals to help you save on a new upgrade but if you don’t know what you’re looking for, you’ll quickly find yourself overwhelmed. What dishwasher brands are the best in 2024? Which brands or models are more reliable than others, as chosen by experts? We had the same questions, so we put in the time and research to find out. If you’re planning to get a new dishwasher or upgrade your old one, here’s where you should start.

Amana

Sometimes, affordable and accessible is exactly what you need. Maybe your existing appliance died on you and you just need a quick upgrade. Amana is a great brand for precisely that, with budget-friendly yet reliable options that are suitable for any home. Amana appliances are also carried by the most popular retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and more.

Bosch

Bosch has been in the game for a while and its dishwashers are technically impressive with a host of convenient features to make your life easier. Not to mention, most of the brand’s appliances are in the realm of affordable — like the . With a quiet operation, quick wash support, and a fingerprint resistant stainless exterior, they’ll make your kitchen look fantastic, your dishes more clean, and you a happy camper. There’s a reason why Bosch is featured heavily in our best dishwashers of 2022 guide.

Frigidaire

Another brand that’s well-known, Frigidaire offers something called the Frigidaire Fit Promise, meaning if your new appliance doesn’t fit in your existing, comparable space, they’ll reimburse you for the necessary modifications. Since dishwashers tend to have a low overhead regarding cabinet space, that’s a welcome guarantee to have! Of course, more important is the quality of its dishwashers and appliances which is quite high. You’ll find prices run the gamut between affordable and more expensive, giving you the option to find a system that matches your budget. Frigidaire is also carried by pretty much all major retailers, with high marks across the board from customers and reviewers.

GE

General Electric or GE needs no introduction. With a vast array of high-quality appliances, from refrigerators to dishwashers, you know you’re getting something worthwhile from the brand. Its dishwasher models are just as varied, with smart-enabled advanced options, simpler, more basic variants, and even portable dishwashers that you can easily move around your kitchen or home thanks to built-in caster wheels. Regardless, there’s an option for everyone, especially since GE is available at all major retailers.

KitchenAid

KitchenAid is another top brand in the major appliance world, and its dishwashers are no exception. Offering loads of flexibility, with options like a third rack or utensil racks, innovative cleaning features with sensor technology, and beautiful designs, there’s a lot to love about the brand. You should feel inspired every time you enter your kitchen, and that’s clearly the goal here. KitchenAid is available at all major retailers.

LG

LG has the right idea. A homely and beautiful family table “starts with sparkling dishes.” Like most of the other brands, LG offers a range of dishwasher options, from basic to advanced. The features smart top controls with a one-hour wash cycle, steam wash, and dynamic heat drying. Don’t worry, though. If you’d rather keep it simple, the dishwasher is affordable, spacious, and efficient. Basically, LG is a solid brand and you should be able to find something that meets your family’s needs. Most retailers carry LG appliances, including Best Buy, Home Depot, Walmart, and more.

Maytag

If there’s nothing else you take away about Maytag, let it be that it’s a dependable brand. The company has been around for over 100 years, with many of its premium dishwashers rated highly by existing customers. Maytag does tend to be a little pricier, but it’s for quality. Moreover, there are always some deals or discounts available depending on where you buy. Most retailers carry Maytag models but you can buy direct, too.

Miele

With timeless, elegant designs, reliable systems, and a host of options, Miele is one of the better premium brands in the appliance market. You will almost always pay a little more, but you get quality with it. There are usually rebates, discounts, and a bevy of offers available, too, if you’re worried about paying full price. You won’t find Miele available at every retailer, like some of the other brands, but there are still a few options available. You can always order directly through Miele, as well.

Samsung

Samsung does offer a bunch of dishwasher models, some more basic, but the bigger focus is on smart home, and advanced systems. Take its , for instance. Not only does it offer high-pressure and efficient cleaning, but also Samsung’s smart dry technology delivers improved drying performance with an autorelease door that better circulates warm air without damaging plastic ware — though studies say not to put plastic in the dishwasher. The technology also cuts down on energy usage, requiring less power and water to wash and dry your dishes. That’s well worth the cost if you ask us. Samsung is available at all major retailers and you can always order direct, too.

Whirlpool

Since delivering the very first automatic washing machine in 1948, Whirlpool has been committed to delivering quality appliances. With its modern lineup, Whirlpool promises a “dishwasher for every home.” From the Starter and basic two-rack model to the Premium three-rack and top-control model, you can find a system and a price range that matches your needs best. Whirlpool appliances are generally well-reviewed for longevity, a much-needed trait in today’s world.

How we chose the best dishwasher brands

Here are just some of the factors we considered when choosing the top dishwasher brands in 2024:

Price

Reliability

Features

Customer ratings

Warranties

While we certainly recommend the brands above and stand by these choices, we still encourage you to do a bit of research yourself before choosing a particular model. Even if the brand is reliable, you might be able to find a better deal or more capable system at a reasonable price by shopping around. Don’t just consider the brand in question but also the retailers — Best Buy might have better prices than The Home Depot, for example.

Since dishwashers should last you for quite some time — a good system will, anyway — you’ll also want to look for warranties that extend coverage beyond the usual one or two years. If that’s not available directly from the manufacturer, you might consider purchasing a third-party plan that covers any issues you might have years down the line. Some of the most common dishwasher problems can be fixed yourself, but because they do last so long, you want a warranty that’s going to cover those later years.

Also, as a quick closing note. You should stop rinsing your dishes before you load them into the dishwasher. They work better when you don’t.

