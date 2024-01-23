 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Products

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 10 best dishwasher brands for 2024

Briley Kenney
By
Samsung StormWash 42 dBA dishwasher in stainless steel.
Samsung

You can always wash dishes by hand, but that takes time. Why not at least outfit your home with one of the best dishwashers and take back some of that time to do what you like? There are a ton of dishwasher deals to help you save on a new upgrade but if you don’t know what you’re looking for, you’ll quickly find yourself overwhelmed. What dishwasher brands are the best in 2024? Which brands or models are more reliable than others, as chosen by experts? We had the same questions, so we put in the time and research to find out. If you’re planning to get a new dishwasher or upgrade your old one, here’s where you should start.

Amana

Amana ADB1700ADB
Amana

Sometimes, affordable and accessible is exactly what you need. Maybe your existing appliance died on you and you just need a quick upgrade. Amana is a great brand for precisely that, with budget-friendly yet reliable options that are suitable for any home. Amana appliances are also carried by the most popular retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and more.

Browse Models

Related

Bosch

The Bosch SHPM88Z75N dishwasher.
Bosch

Bosch has been in the game for a while and its dishwashers are technically impressive with a host of convenient features to make your life easier. Not to mention, most of the brand’s appliances are in the realm of affordable — like the . With a quiet operation, quick wash support, and a fingerprint resistant stainless exterior, they’ll make your kitchen look fantastic, your dishes more clean, and you a happy camper. There’s a reason why Bosch is featured heavily in our best dishwashers of 2022 guide.

Frigidaire

Frigidaire FGIP2468UD dishwasher
Dan Baker/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Another brand that’s well-known, Frigidaire offers something called the Frigidaire Fit Promise, meaning if your new appliance doesn’t fit in your existing, comparable space, they’ll reimburse you for the necessary modifications. Since dishwashers tend to have a low overhead regarding cabinet space, that’s a welcome guarantee to have! Of course, more important is the quality of its dishwashers and appliances which is quite high. You’ll find prices run the gamut between affordable and more expensive, giving you the option to find a system that matches your budget. Frigidaire is also carried by pretty much all major retailers, with high marks across the board from customers and reviewers.

Browse Models

GE

GE GDT580SMFES
GE

General Electric or GE needs no introduction. With a vast array of high-quality appliances, from refrigerators to dishwashers, you know you’re getting something worthwhile from the brand. Its dishwasher models are just as varied, with smart-enabled advanced options, simpler, more basic variants, and even portable dishwashers that you can easily move around your kitchen or home thanks to built-in caster wheels. Regardless, there’s an option for everyone, especially since GE is available at all major retailers.

KitchenAid

KitchenAid kitchen appliance suite
Kitchenaid

KitchenAid is another top brand in the major appliance world, and its dishwashers are no exception. Offering loads of flexibility, with options like a third rack or utensil racks, innovative cleaning features with sensor technology, and beautiful designs, there’s a lot to love about the brand. You should feel inspired every time you enter your kitchen, and that’s clearly the goal here. KitchenAid is available at all major retailers.

LG

LG Quadwash LDP6797ST
LG

LG has the right idea. A homely and beautiful family table “starts with sparkling dishes.” Like most of the other brands, LG offers a range of dishwasher options, from basic to advanced. The features smart top controls with a one-hour wash cycle, steam wash, and dynamic heat drying. Don’t worry, though. If you’d rather keep it simple, the dishwasher is affordable, spacious, and efficient. Basically, LG is a solid brand and you should be able to find something that meets your family’s needs. Most retailers carry LG appliances, including Best Buy, Home Depot, Walmart, and more.

Maytag

Maytag MDB8959SFZ
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends / Maytag

If there’s nothing else you take away about Maytag, let it be that it’s a dependable brand. The company has been around for over 100 years, with many of its premium dishwashers rated highly by existing customers. Maytag does tend to be a little pricier, but it’s for quality. Moreover, there are always some deals or discounts available depending on where you buy. Most retailers carry Maytag models but you can buy direct, too.

Miele

Miele Profiline Dishwasher in kitchen with social group
Miele

With timeless, elegant designs, reliable systems, and a host of options, Miele is one of the better premium brands in the appliance market. You will almost always pay a little more, but you get quality with it. There are usually rebates, discounts, and a bevy of offers available, too, if you’re worried about paying full price. You won’t find Miele available at every retailer, like some of the other brands, but there are still a few options available. You can always order directly through Miele, as well.

Browse Models

Samsung

Samsung DW80B7071UG Smart StormWash+ dishwasher lifestyle image.
Samsung

Samsung does offer a bunch of dishwasher models, some more basic, but the bigger focus is on smart home, and advanced systems. Take its , for instance. Not only does it offer high-pressure and efficient cleaning, but also Samsung’s smart dry technology delivers improved drying performance with an autorelease door that better circulates warm air without damaging plastic ware — though studies say not to put plastic in the dishwasher. The technology also cuts down on energy usage, requiring less power and water to wash and dry your dishes. That’s well worth the cost if you ask us. Samsung is available at all major retailers and you can always order direct, too.

Whirlpool

Whirlpool kitchen with refrigerator and dishwasher in view
Whirlpool

Since delivering the very first automatic washing machine in 1948, Whirlpool has been committed to delivering quality appliances. With its modern lineup, Whirlpool promises a “dishwasher for every home.” From the Starter and basic two-rack model to the Premium three-rack and top-control model, you can find a system and a price range that matches your needs best. Whirlpool appliances are generally well-reviewed for longevity, a much-needed trait in today’s world.

How we chose the best dishwasher brands

Here are just some of the factors we considered when choosing the top dishwasher brands in 2024:

  • Price
  • Reliability
  • Features
  • Customer ratings
  • Warranties

While we certainly recommend the brands above and stand by these choices, we still encourage you to do a bit of research yourself before choosing a particular model. Even if the brand is reliable, you might be able to find a better deal or more capable system at a reasonable price by shopping around. Don’t just consider the brand in question but also the retailers — Best Buy might have better prices than The Home Depot, for example.

Since dishwashers should last you for quite some time — a good system will, anyway — you’ll also want to look for warranties that extend coverage beyond the usual one or two years. If that’s not available directly from the manufacturer, you might consider purchasing a third-party plan that covers any issues you might have years down the line. Some of the most common dishwasher problems can be fixed yourself, but because they do last so long, you want a warranty that’s going to cover those later years.

Also, as a quick closing note. You should stop rinsing your dishes before you load them into the dishwasher. They work better when you don’t.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
The best smart speakers for 2024
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock front

Smart speakers are an integral part of any smart home, often serving as the brains of the entire operation. Beyond pumping out impressive audio or giving you updates on the morning news, smart speakers can listen to voice commands before passing out instructions to the rest of your gadgets. Functionality varies widely by product, making it important to find the best smart speaker for your setup.

Thankfully, it’s hard to pick a dud in today’s loaded marketplace. Whether you’re an Apple loyalist, a Google enthusiast, or an avid user of Amazon Alexa, just about every big tech company is churning out incredible smart speakers. But if you need some help narrowing down your options, here’s a look at the best smart speakers of 2024.

Read more
Huge DeWalt sale discounts 1,000+ power tools and accessories
best circular saws dewalt dcs391b cordless circ saw

It’s important to know how to fix stuff around your home or simply work on home renovation and improvement. It can save you a lot of money while also making your home more how you like it. To do so, you need great power tools with things like jig saws and sanders proving helpful as well as powerful drills and impact drivers. DeWalt is one of the best brands around but they can be expensive. That’s why we’re delighted to see big discounts on much of the range at Amazon right now.

There are dozens of great deals going on encompassing power tools as well as accessories to enhance your time using your existing kit. Amazon has so many great DeWalt power tool deals that your best move is to hit the button below to see the full wealth of items on sale. However, if you could do with a little guidance on what the best deals are, we’re here to help. Check out what’s available below to tempt you into a new purchase. While you’re at it, don’t forget to check the cordless vacuum deals going on too. You’re bound to make a mess and one of these will make clean-up duty much simpler.

Read more
Best Roomba deals: Top robot vacuums from as little as $160
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum.

iRobot's Roomba is probably the most recognizable brand of robot vacuums in the market right now, and that's because it offers a wide range of models starting from budget-friendly devices to premium all-in-one machines. If you need one to help clean your home, you should take a look at the Roomba deals that we've gathered below. We're not sure how long these discounts will last though -- in fact, some may disappear at the very next moment -- so if any of these bargains catch your eye, you're going to have to push through with the purchase immediately.
iRobot Roomba 694 -- $160, was $275

The iRobot Roomba 694 is an entry-level model for the brand's robot vacuums, but it won't fall short in keeping your floors clean with its three-stage cleaning system that loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt and debris, and dual multi-surface brushes that work on all floor types. You can schedule when you want the robot vacuum to clean through the iRobot Home app or your preferred voice assistant, and once it's done, it will return to its charging station where it will wait for the next session.

Read more