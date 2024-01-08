Lockly makes some of the most intriguing smart locks on the market — including the premium Vision Elite and minimalist Flex Touch Pro — and now the company is gearing up to bring Matter and facial recognition to its lineup. Several new devices were revealed at CES 2024, including a Matter hub that’s backward compatible with most existing Lockly products.

The Matter Link Hub is Lockly’s first attempt at bringing the interoperability standard to its roster. By syncing your smart lock to the hub, you’ll be able to integrate it with Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and (for the first time) the Apple Home app. Best of all, you won’t need to sacrifice any countertop space for the Matter Link Hub, as it connects directly to an electrical outlet and should take no more than a few minutes to install.

Lockly also revealed the Visage Smart Lock — a high-end smart lock equipped with facial recognition technology and support for Apple HomeKey and the Apple Home app. It’s expected to work with Matter, though its certification is still pending approval. Other standout features include a fingerprint sensor, a digital keypad, the ability to issue temporary codes, and built-in Wi-Fi for remote access.

While Lockly primarily focused on products designed for the average homeowner, the LocklyPro team — focused on commercial applications — debuted a new collaboration with Alarm.com. The Lockly Guard Deadbolt Z-Wave will allow users to control its performance remotely through the Alarm.com app. It will be available in two formats, allowing users to choose one either with or without a fingerprint scanner.

The Matter Link will be available sometime this year for $80. The Visage Smart Lock will launch this summer for $349, while release and pricing details for the Lockly Guard Deadbolt Z-Wave are yet to be announced.

