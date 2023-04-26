 Skip to main content
How to get GPT4 for free

Jon Martindale
By

The GPT4 language model OpenAI used in its flagship ChatGPT chatbot, is a marvel of modern artificial intelligence (AI) development. But if you want to use it, you need to sign up for ChatGPT Plus, a $20 per month subscription tier. Or do you? There are ways to use GPT4 for free. There's not even much of a catch. It's just available for free elsewhere.

Here are the best ways to start using GPT4 for free, right now.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Desktop PC, laptop, tablet, or smartphone with web access

Using Bing chat with the GPT4 model.

Chat with Bing

Microsoft has invested heavily in OpenAI and its ChatGPT chatbot. Part of that deal has seen Microsoft integrate the chatbot into its Bing search engine. It has since been updated with the latest GPT4 language model, which you can now chat with for free.

Step 1: Navigate to the Bing homepage using the Edge browser. If you don't have Edge, you can download it here.

Step 2: In the search bar that reads, "Ask me anything," type your question, and the latest GPT4 model will answer it.

Step 3: Alternatively, you can navigate to the dedicated chat page, where you have more control over the style of conversation you'll have with GPT4, as well as the option to run multiple chats on different topics, which can be handy if you want the responses you received to take into consideration past interactions, or not.

Quora's Poe platform for AI chatting.

Use Quora's Poe platform

Poe is Quora's AI platform that lets you play around with a range of different chatbot models. One of them is GPT4.

The only downside to this is that GPT4 does have limited daily uses on the Poe platform, so you may only be able to give it a handful of prompts before being locked out for the rest of the day. You can log in with another account, but that does make the process a little more complicated.

Step 1: Navigate to Poe.com and log in with your Quora account, mobile number, Google, or Facebook account.

Step 2: From the chatbots on the left-hand side of the screen, select GPT4.

Step 3: Type in your prompt in the chat window at the bottom of the page, and you'll get a swift response from GPT4.

Chatting to GPT4 on Ora.

Chat with Ora

Ora is a platform for helping you make your own ChatBot, but you can also use it to chat to GPT4 absolutely free. Sometimes if the service is busy, you are instead given access to GPT3 only, so query the chatbot if you're unsure.

Step 1: Navigate to the GPT4 page on Ora.

Step 2: Sign in with your account, or a Google account. Then, if you need to, navigate back to the GPT4 page.

Step 3: Start typing your prompts to GPT4 in the pane at the bottom of the window.

Note: Prompts are available on a first-come first-served basis, so if it's busy, you may have to wait your turn.

There are a few other ways to begin using GPT4 for free, but these are the best. Want some tips on making the most of this new language model? Here's how to use GPT4 to its fullest.

If these models scratch your GPT4 itch, don't forget to cancel your ChatGPT Plus subscription, too.

