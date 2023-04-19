While ChatGPT is free to use, there is a premium version of the AI chatbot service called ChatGPT Plus. ChatGPT Plus offers benefits such as a speedier response, early access to the latest features, and access to the service during times of high demand. But what if you have a subscription to ChatGPT Plus and find that it doesn't quite meet your needs?

Well, you do have the option to cancel your subscription. And in this guide, we'll go over how to do that and discuss a few things you should know about canceling your subscription to ChatGPT Plus.

Difficulty Easy Duration 10 minutes What You Need A ChatGPT Plus account

A PC

An internet connection

How canceling ChatGPT Plus subscription works

There are a few things you should know about how ChatGPT Plus subscription cancellation works. According to OpenAI's official help guide:

The cancellation of the service isn't immediate. Your access to ChatGPT Plus ends "the day after the next billing date." You'll be able to still use the premium features of ChatGPT Plus up until that date.

OpenAI says subscription fees "are nonrefundable."

When you choose to cancel your subscription is up to you, but if you don't want to get billed for the next month of service, you should make sure to cancel it a minimum of 24 hours prior to the next payment date.

Also, it's worth noting that some users (like this one on Reddit and these users on this OpenAI API Community Forum page) have reported having difficulties with canceling and ultimately being unable to cancel their ChatGPT Plus subscriptions.

How to cancel ChatGPT Plus

With all that in mind, if you need to cancel your ChatGPT Plus subscription, it's pretty simple. Just follow the steps below to quickly cancel your account.

Step 1: Log into ChatGPT Plus and then select the My account option from the sidebar located on the left side of your screen.

Step 2: Then select Manage my subscription.

Step 3: You should now see a Stripe checkout site. On this page, choose the Cancel plan option. After confirming, your ChatGPT Plus should now be canceled.

