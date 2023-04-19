 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

How to cancel your ChatGPT Plus subscription

Anita George
By

While ChatGPT is free to use, there is a premium version of the AI chatbot service called ChatGPT Plus. ChatGPT Plus offers benefits such as a speedier response, early access to the latest features, and access to the service during times of high demand. But what if you have a subscription to ChatGPT Plus and find that it doesn't quite meet your needs?

Well, you do have the option to cancel your subscription. And in this guide, we'll go over how to do that and discuss a few things you should know about canceling your subscription to ChatGPT Plus.

Related Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • A ChatGPT Plus account

  • A PC

  • An internet connection

How canceling ChatGPT Plus subscription works

There are a few things you should know about how ChatGPT Plus subscription cancellation works. According to OpenAI's official help guide:

  • The cancellation of the service isn't immediate. Your access to ChatGPT Plus ends "the day after the next billing date." You'll be able to still use the premium features of ChatGPT Plus up until that date.
  • OpenAI says subscription fees "are nonrefundable."
  • When you choose to cancel your subscription is up to you, but if you don't want to get billed for the next month of service, you should make sure to cancel it a minimum of 24 hours prior to the next payment date.

Also, it's worth noting that some users (like this one on Reddit and these users on this OpenAI API Community Forum page) have reported having difficulties with canceling and ultimately being unable to cancel their ChatGPT Plus subscriptions.

How to cancel ChatGPT Plus

With all that in mind, if you need to cancel your ChatGPT Plus subscription, it's pretty simple. Just follow the steps below to quickly cancel your account.

Step 1: Log into ChatGPT Plus and then select the My account option from the sidebar located on the left side of your screen.

Step 2: Then select Manage my subscription.

Related

Step 3: You should now see a Stripe checkout site. On this page, choose the Cancel plan option. After confirming, your ChatGPT Plus should now be canceled.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Anita George
Anita George
Computing Writer

Anita has been a technology reporter since 2013 and currently writes for the Computing section at Digital Trends. She began covering science and technology during an editorial internship at Paste Magazine. Anita has written a wide variety of features, reviews, how-tos and lists about the latest gadgets, apps and other technological innovations. In addition to her published work, Anita also developed technology-themed educational programming for her local community; which involved topics such as 3D printing and simple robotics (specifically Lego WeDos and Mindstorms).

Anita’s work can also be found on Digital Trends, Lifewire and her own blog, anitamgeorge.com.

What is Auto-GPT? Here’s how autonomous AI agents are taking over the internet
A laptop opened to the ChatGPT website.

ChatGPT has taken the world by storm, in large part thanks to its dead-simple framework. It's just an AI chatbot, capable of producing convincing, natural-language text in responses to the user.

But with AI chatbots, a lot relies on a person's ability to come up with prompts that the AI will respond to. Auto-GPT is a new application that allows AI to act autonomously that can "self-prompt," and it's completely changing the way we think about this technology.
What is Auto-GPT?

Read more
These are the countries where ChatGPT is currently banned
ChatGPT on a smartphone with Banned written across it.

While some countries are rushing to take advantage of ChatGPT and similar artificial intelligence (AI) tools, other countries are leaning hard on regulation, and others still have outright banned its use. While the efficacy of such bans may come into question, here are some of the countries that have already brought the ban hammer down on ChatGPT.

What countries have banned ChatGPT?
At the time of writing, there are seven countries where ChatGPT is effectively banned by their respective governments and ruling parties. The list includes:

Read more
ChatGPT creator launches bug bounty program with cash rewards
ChatGPT and OpenAI logos.

ChatGPT isn’t quite so clever yet that it can find its own flaws, so its creator is turning to humans for help.

OpenAI unveiled a bug bounty program on Tuesday, encouraging people to locate and report vulnerabilities and bugs in its artificial intelligence systems, such as ChatGPT and GPT-4.

Read more