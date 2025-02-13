Elon Musk says Grok 3 will outperform ChatGPT, DeepSeek in the coming weeks

Elon Musk has confirmed that his AI chatbot, Grok 3 is currently being finalized and will be available in the next one to two weeks, according to Reuters.

Speaking in a video call addressing the World Governments Summit in Dubai Musk described the AI tool as “scary smart.”

“Grok 3 has very powerful reasoning capabilities, so in the tests that we’ve done thus far, Grok 3 is outperforming anything that’s been released, that we’re aware of, so that’s a good sign,” he said.

In recent weeks several companies in the AI industry have introduced new products or updated their current tools in the wake of the Chinese startup DeepSeek unveiling its latest R1 reasoning model. Musk appears to be no different with the development of Grok 3.

Prior reports have detailed that the businessman built the Colossus Supercluster, a supercomputer in Memphis Tennessee precisely for such a project. According to Business Insider, xAI, Musk’s company that develops Grok plans to hire thousands of “AI tutors” this year to train the chatbot. The current staff is at approximately 900 employees.

DeepSeek and its R1 model have stood out in the AI industry for being an open-source platform that is cost-effective to produce and train.

Grok is notably connected to the social media platform X but can also be accessed as a standalone web-based tool, as well as via iOS and Android apps. The initial version of Grok was an open-source model. However, subsequent development of the tool has been closed-sourced and proprietary. Grok also remains limited to X users, which could prove to be a hindrance to its overall market share, Tech.co noted.

Despite its popularity, DeepSeek has faced bans from several countries around the world. Additionally, several U.S. states, including Texas and New York, have banned the use of the AI tool on government-sanctioned devices. There is also a House bill being proposed that would ban the app from state-provided devices across the country.

As Musk prepares to launch Grok 3, he is also embroiled in a legal case against startup, OpenAI, over whether the company should be allowed to transition from a nonprofit organization to a for-profit company. Notably one of the co-founders of OpenAI, Musk recently offered the company $97.4 billion to buy the assets of OpenAI’s nonprofit. Before this, the businessman sued OpenAI in August in an attempt to halt the company’s efforts to establish itself as a for-profit organization. OpenAI has stated that Musk’s efforts to buy out the company and his lawsuit do not align.

Having been a part of the team that initially pledged $1 billion to the development of OpenAI and its ChatGPT chatbot in 2019, Musk ultimately left when his vision for the company differed too much from the rest of the team. He wanted to integrate OpenAI into his car brand Tesla, while the rest of the team went in a different direction.

Musk established the Grok chatbot in November 2023, after purchasing X, then called Twitter in 2022.