The Ryzen 7 5800X3D is a certified legend, sitting among the best processors you can buy several years after its release. It was the swan song for the AM4 socket and Zen 3 architecture, and it debuted AMD’s 3D V-Cache that has turned gaming CPUs on their heads. But it looks like the processor is finally meeting its end.

AMD hasn’t said anything official, but PCGamesHardware went as far as to say that “the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is dead,” and it’s easy to see why. PCGamesHardware is a German outlet, and in that region of the world, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D isn’t available. The same is true in the U.S. The processor isn’t available on Amazon, and on Newegg, I found one third-party seller shipping the CPU from Israel for $500. It should go without saying at this point, but $500 is way too much for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D in 2024.

At Micro Center, I found one Ryzen 7 5800X3D in stock at my local store, but it was only available in-store, suggesting it’s the last remaining inventory the retailer has. The newer Ryzen 7 7800X3D has seen similar issues over the past few months. It’s back in stock now, but you’ll spend upwards of — $150 more than what the CPU was selling for a couple of months ago.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that 3D V-Cache CPUs are slowly fading from store shelves. A mountain of leaks and rumors point to AMD launching its next-gen Ryzen 7 9800X3D in a matter of weeks. Some say it will show up in late October, while others claim it’s targeting November. The most conservative estimates place the CPU’s launch in January 2025. Regardless of what’s true, it appears the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is launching very soon, and AMD likely wants to clear a spot for its next gaming CPU in the market.

Thankfully, those still on the AM4 platform aren’t out of options. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D is out of stock, but the newer . This CPU uses the exact same silicon as the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, but it’s clocked a bit slower. In games, that accounts for around a 3% to 5% drop in performance, but there are many titles where the Ryzen 7 5700X3D performs identically to the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

Although the Ryzen 7 7800X3D has come back in stock — albeit at a higher price — the Ryzen 7 5800X3D might be gone for good. The processor is coming up on three years old, and although it’s still a mighty fast gaming CPU, there are newer, faster options available.