 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

AMD might make a last-minute change to save a Ryzen 9000 CPU

By
AMD announcing specs for Ryzen 9000 CPUs at Computex 2024.
AMD

AMD has already said that its upcoming Ryzen 9000 CPUs based on the Zen 5 architecture are the fastest consumer PC processors, but a new report suggests Team Red could juice the CPUs even more. A report from Wccftech claims that AMD is considering changing the TDP rating of the Ryzen 7 9700X from 65 watts — which is the power draw the chip was announced with — to 120W.

It’s not just more power for the sake of it. According to the report, AMD is considering this change due to how the Ryzen 7 9700X stacks up against the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is easily the best gaming CPU you can buy, and that’s mainly due to its use of AMD’s 3D V-Cache tech. Without 3D V-Cache, AMD is reportedly worried the Ryzen 7 9700X will fall short.

Recommended Videos

AMD is on the record claiming as much, too. Shortly after revealing Ryzen 9000 CPUs, AMD’s Donny Woligroski said that the new CPUs won’t be able to match the gaming prowess of last-gen chips using 3D V-Cache. AMD has already confirmed that it’s working on 3D V-Cache versions of Ryzen 9000 CPUs, though they won’t be due out for several months at least.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

Although more power would certainly help close the gap between the Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 7 7800X3D, it’s important to handle this report with some skepticism. It’s possible for AMD to make some minor last-minute changes to its hardware, but this report claims that AMD will nearly double the power of the Ryzen 7 9700X. That’s a tall order considering this CPU, along with the rest of the Ryzen 9000 range, is set to release in July.

One point in favor of increasing the power draw is the base clock speed of the Ryzen 7 9700X. At 3.8GHz, it has the lowest base clock speed out of any of the Ryzen 9000 parts. It’s possible AMD could close the gap between the base clock speed and boost clock speed — though it’s hard to imagine that would get the chip to 120W. It’s also possible AMD could introduce some automatic overclocking mode that unlocks a power budget up to 120W — assuming the silicon can handle it.

The more reasonable inference is that AMD is working on a variant of the Ryzen 7 9700X. AMD, like Intel, likes to poke and prod its lineup of CPUs with slight changes to power, clock speed, and core configuration and release new models, so it’s possible a higher TDP could come in the form of something like a Ryzen 7 9800X or Ryzen 7 9700 XT.

We’ve reached out to AMD, and we’ll update this story when we hear back.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
AMD is giving up on Windows 10
AMD's CEO delivering the Computex 2024 presentation.

It's official: AMD's Ryzen AI processors will not support Windows 10. With a neural processing unit (NPU) that reaches up to 50 trillion operations per second (TOPS), the Ryzen AI lineup is more than ready for the future -- so it makes sense that it'd also leave the past in the rearview mirror. As a result, today's findings are just a confirmation of previous rumors. But is this decision a big deal, and will it stretch toward other Zen 5 processors?

Microsoft's Copilot+ sparked a revolution that left AMD and Intel scrambling to release new CPUs that are capable of meeting the 40 TOPS requirement, so it's really no surprise that the laptops built around the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and the Ryzen AI 9 365 will not support Windows 10. The chips were built for AI, and all of the latest developments in that area are in Windows 11. In fact, the Ryzen AI 300 series only supports Windows 11 64-bit and Ubuntu. This information comes straight from the source, as can be seen on the AMD product page.

Read more
AMD Zen 5: Everything we know about AMD’s next-gen CPUs
The AMD Ryzen 5 8600G APU installed in a motherboard.

AMD Zen 5 is the next-generation Ryzen CPU architecture for Team Red. And after a major showing at Computex 2024, it's ready for a July launch. AMD promises major performance advantages for the new architecture that will give it a big leap in performance in gaming and productivity tasks, and the company also claims it will have major leads over Intel's top 14th-generation alternatives.

We'll need to wait for the release to know for sure how these chips perform, but here's what we know about Zen 5 so far.
Zen 5 release date and availability
AMD confirmed in January 2024 that it was on track to launch Zen 5 sometime in the "second half of the year," and backed that up at its Computex 2024 showing, where it promised the first four chips from the Ryzen 9000 generation will launch in July. That will be the Ryzen 9 9950X, the Ryzen 9 9900X, Ryzen 7 9700X, and Ryzen 5 9600X. Additional non-X and X3D variants are expected in the months that follow.

Read more
It’s the end of an era for AMD
An AMD Ryzen CPU socketed in a motherboard.

AMD is following Intel's lead. The company is rebranding its Ryzen CPUs to closely align with what Intel is doing, shifting away from a long product string toward a three-digit part number that includes the phrase everyone is talking about: AI.

Starting with the new Strix Point CPUs, which sport the Zen 5 architecture, AMD is using "Ryzen AI" to differentiate its processors. In addition, instead of a string of four digits noting everything from the year released to the architecture the chip uses, AMD is using a three-digit part number, matching what Intel kicked off with its Meteor Lake CPUs.

Read more