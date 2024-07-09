 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

This League of Legends character (along with his fluffy pals) is coming to 2XKO

By

Riot Games announced a new character coming to its League of Legends-themed fighting game 2XKOand he’s bringing some cute mascots along with him.

Recommended Videos

The hero Braum has been added to 2XKO, bringing along his giant shield and a bunch of poros to play the all-important support role in the team-based fighter. He’ll be joining the other previously announced characters — Darius, Ekko, Ahri, Yasuo, and Illaoi — with more set to be revealed ahead of the game’s 2025 release.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, game director Shaun Rivera explains that, similar to his League of Legends playstyle, Braum will be using his shield to disrupt attacks and protect the other champion (and himself) in battle. Like in the main game, he has a move called Unbreakable. However, unlike the version in League, where he can negate damage from projectiles, it can be used after landing certain other abilities to deal more damage. He also has a freeze mechanic that gives him extra armor and can, well, freeze an enemy.

The poros, which are round, fluffy, white creatures from Braum’s homeland of Freljord, aren’t just for show. They can fly around the arena or form a massive ball to deal damage.

You can see Braum in action in the video above. If you can’t wait, you can also sign up for the upcoming at-home playtest called Alpha Lab, which will be running from August 8 to 19 on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. All you need is a Riot account, an email, and to be located in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Brazil, France, Japan, or Mexico.

While 2XKO has been in development since at least 2019, it was finally given a full reveal earlier this year. It follows Riot Games’ current strategy after closing down Riot Forge and laying off over 500 people by doubling down on established games and more live-service titles.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
League of Legends’ new Arena mode emphasizes bite-sized, intense action
A screenshot of League of Legends Arena

League of Legends’ 5v5 MOBA mode is one of the most iconic multiplayer setups in gaming. It attracts millions of players every day, and millions of dollars are spent throwing and giving rewards for tournaments based on that formula. That’s why it’s exciting when Riot Games occasionally experiments with new modes that modify the core concept of League of Legends in unique ways. The latest mode to do this is the 2v2v2v2 Arena, which is coming to the game as part of this summer’s Soul Fighter event.

Channeling the energy of modes like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Gunfight (a personal favorite of mine), Arena is a mode that distills that classics formula into quicker, more intense matches in smaller arenas. As someone who likes the world and lore of League of Legends but is hesitant to put in the hours required to learn and master the 5v5 competitive esport part of League of Legends, I was particularly intrigued when I got to check out what Riot Games has in store with Arena mode ahead of its release.
How Arena works
Arena matches consist of four teams of two players. Those teams will be able to blind ban certain Champions for all players in their match, but players on two different teams can still pick the same Champion. Before they fight, though, there’s a Shop Phase reminiscent of games like Teamfight Tactics or Valorant. Over 45 seconds, players will have the time to purchase Augments that can enhance their Champion and Juices that give round-specific boosts. After every player has bought what they want (or that timer runs out), the Combat Phase begins.

Read more
The Mageseeker blends League of Legends lore with Hades’ action
Sylas attacking with chains surrounded by purple magic

When I sat down to try a demo of The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story at PAX East, I was dropped straight into an escape mission. At first, I fumbled with switching between casting spells and dodging attacks from enemy mages. By the end, I juggled between at least four magical abilities while dashing around to survive. It was a hectic experience, but one that perfectly complemented its storytelling.

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story | Official Gameplay Trailer

Read more
Riot Games Xbox Game Pass benefits: rewards in League of Legends, and more
Vi in Arcane: League of Legends.

Riot Games' League of Legends, Valorant, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and Wild Rift are some of the most popular multiplayer games out there. Now, they are all a part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription. As those games are all free-to-play, the real benefit of this partnership between Microsoft and Riot Games is that Xbox Game Pass subscribers will receive lots of in-game bonuses that’ll save time and money.
As this partnership affects four games, each of which has its own rewards, it can be tough to fully digest all the benefits one can get in Riot Games' catalog of titles with an Xbox Game Pass subscription. To help, we’re breaking down all of the in-game bonuses players can see in League of Legends, Valorant, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and Wild Rift after doing so.
Riot Games available with Xbox Game Pass - Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022
What are the League of Legends Xbox Game Pass benefits?

Being an Xbox Game Pass subscriber will save League of Legends players a lot of money as they'll immediately have access to all 162 Champions in the game. From Vi to K'Sante, you will no longer be limited when it comes to which League of Legends champion to use. Riot Games confirmed that this will apply to all future champions as well. While that alone is a massive boon for Xbox Game Pass subscribers that play League of Legends, connecting the accounts will also net players a 20% XP Boost as well as a Masterwork Chest and Key. 
What are the Valorant Xbox Game Pass benefits?

Read more