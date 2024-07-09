Riot Games announced a new character coming to its League of Legends-themed fighting game 2XKO, and he’s bringing some cute mascots along with him.

The hero Braum has been added to 2XKO, bringing along his giant shield and a bunch of poros to play the all-important support role in the team-based fighter. He’ll be joining the other previously announced characters — Darius, Ekko, Ahri, Yasuo, and Illaoi — with more set to be revealed ahead of the game’s 2025 release.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, game director Shaun Rivera explains that, similar to his League of Legends playstyle, Braum will be using his shield to disrupt attacks and protect the other champion (and himself) in battle. Like in the main game, he has a move called Unbreakable. However, unlike the version in League, where he can negate damage from projectiles, it can be used after landing certain other abilities to deal more damage. He also has a freeze mechanic that gives him extra armor and can, well, freeze an enemy.

The poros, which are round, fluffy, white creatures from Braum’s homeland of Freljord, aren’t just for show. They can fly around the arena or form a massive ball to deal damage.

You can see Braum in action in the video above. If you can’t wait, you can also sign up for the upcoming at-home playtest called Alpha Lab, which will be running from August 8 to 19 on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. All you need is a Riot account, an email, and to be located in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Brazil, France, Japan, or Mexico.

While 2XKO has been in development since at least 2019, it was finally given a full reveal earlier this year. It follows Riot Games’ current strategy after closing down Riot Forge and laying off over 500 people by doubling down on established games and more live-service titles.