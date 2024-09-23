Riot Games detailed its plans for League of Legends in 2025 ahead of Worlds 2025. The most notable change coming to the game concerns its seasonal model, which will shift to be more like League of Legends‘ live service peers.

Typically, each year of League of Legends is considered one season, with several patches released throughout it. In 2025, Riot Games will hold three distinctly themed seasons of the game. Each season will bring a new Champion alongside narrative, progression, and general gameplay content updates tied to the season’s theme. This is more similar to how games like Fortnite approach their seasonal models with more clearly scheduled themed updates.

We still don’t know a lot specific details about the new content coming to League of Legends in 2025, although Riot Games says it wants to explore “the feeling of a game being doomed when the losing team has an exposed Nexus” in the year’s first season. Riot Games also addressed the future of modes like Arena and Swarm, which it has been testing. Unfortunately, Swarm and Arena will not become permanent game modes; Arena will return for a limited time sometime in the first half of 2025, though.

In the more immediate future, players can expect patch 14.20, coming October 9, to feature an art and sustainability update for the Champion Teemo and adjustments so that players don’t feel like they lose more with a loss than they gain with a win. A League of Legends Player Days Event will also occur between October 9 and October 27, bringing special missions and champion skins.