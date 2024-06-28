Is The First Descendant cross-platform?

The best part of the looter-shooter genre is teaming up with your squad to roll through missions over and over, grinding for that legendary drop. The First Descendant is the latest game to enter this space, only it takes a third-person perspective to let you get a better look at your character and the gear you’re wearing. The big selling point to this game, aside from the graphics, are the tough boss fights. Yes, you can play this game alone, but it is designed for teams of four to work together to overcome these challenges. Partnering up means connecting with others online, but will this game block you from playing with a friend on a different platform? Let’s review all the cross-platform details about The First Descendant before you drop in.

Does The First Descendant have cross-platform support?

When The First Descendant launches on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, it will indeed have crossplay. It was confirmed the game would have it upon release, but even those who played in the beta were able to test out crossplay between all systems.

Recommended Videos

The other big question is if The First Descendant will allow for cross-progression. Being a free game, the ability to carry progress from one console to the next, or to PC, would be ideal. Thankfully, that feature is also confirmed. All progress can be moved between any available system as much as you like to continue the fight wherever and whenever you please.