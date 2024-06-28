 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Is The First Descendant cross-platform?

By
Key art for The First Descendant.
Nexon

The best part of the looter-shooter genre is teaming up with your squad to roll through missions over and over, grinding for that legendary drop. The First Descendant is the latest game to enter this space, only it takes a third-person perspective to let you get a better look at your character and the gear you’re wearing. The big selling point to this game, aside from the graphics, are the tough boss fights. Yes, you can play this game alone, but it is designed for teams of four to work together to overcome these challenges. Partnering up means connecting with others online, but will this game block you from playing with a friend on a different platform? Let’s review all the cross-platform details about The First Descendant before you drop in.

Does The First Descendant have cross-platform support?

When The First Descendant launches on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, it will indeed have crossplay. It was confirmed the game would have it upon release, but even those who played in the beta were able to test out crossplay between all systems.

Recommended Videos

The other big question is if The First Descendant will allow for cross-progression. Being a free game, the ability to carry progress from one console to the next, or to PC, would be ideal. Thankfully, that feature is also confirmed. All progress can be moved between any available system as much as you like to continue the fight wherever and whenever you please.

Editors’ Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Is Fallout 76 cross-platform?
fallout 76 nuclear winter cancelled cancel

We've all loved exploring the different regions of the wasteland in the Fallout series alone, but it wasn't until Fallout 76 that we had the chance to do so with friends. While it wasn't quite what people were hoping for at launch, years of support have made this an excellent world to explore and go on quests with friends in. While most games released in recent years support cross-platform play between consoles, Fallout 76 came out before that was the standard. If you've got a group of friends playing on different systems, will you still be able to enjoy the sights and sounds of the wasteland together? Here's what you need to know.
Is Fallout 76 cross-platform?
Fallout 76 does not support full cross-platform support. The only two platforms that can play on the same servers are Xbox and PC, but only in the case where PC players are accessing the game through Game Pass. If you are on a PlayStation console or bought the game on Steam, you will only be able to play with others on those respective platforms.

Considering how many years it's been since Fallout 76 launched, it is unlikely that cross-platform support will be added at this point. Should we be proven wrong, we will update this guide to reflect that.

Read more
Is Rainbow Six Siege cross-platform?
The operators from Rainbow Six Siege attacking.

Despite coming out in 2015, Rainbow Six Siege has somehow only gotten better and more popular with age. It takes the best elements from a tactical shooter like Counter-Strike 2 and specialized characters team compositions from hero shooters, but sets them in a destructive environment to make each round tactically unique. It is a hardcore game, but even more casual players can have a ton of fun breaching walls and peeking through a hole in the wall to land a headshot.

Aside from the new maps, modes, and characters added, Rainbow Six Siege has also moved from last-generation consoles to current ones. It has also remained popular on PC. Do all these platforms play nice together in this old game, or does Rainbow Six Siege have cross-platform support?
Is Rainbow Six Siege cross-platform?
Rainbow Six Siege is only partially cross-platform. Console players on either PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X/S can all play in matches together, but not with the PC crowd. PC players can only play against other PC players, or those playing via Amazon Luna. This is partially to keep matches fair since keyboard and mouse players would have a large advantage over console players who are only able to use controllers.

Read more
Best PlayStation deals: PS5, controllers, headsets on sale
PS5 and DualSense art.

With the latest iteration of the Sony PlayStation 5 out, the Slim version now is the perfect time to pick yourself up the PS5, especially if you're coming over from the older PS4. There are some good deals floating about, and while things are slowly building up for Prime Day in a couple of weeks, we're slowly starting to see more and more deals coming up. So, be sure to also check out our roundup of our favorite PS5 game deals, as well as some great gaming console deals if you want to pick up one of the other consoles potentially.
Sony PlayStation 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle — $509, was $600

If you’re looking to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 console with a game to get you going, try this bundle with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. This console features the PlayStation 5’s slim design, yet still has 1TB of solid state storage built in. It also comes with one DualSense Wireless Controller, and of course, a digital voucher for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Read more