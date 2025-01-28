 Skip to main content
Is Sniper Elite: Resistance cross-platform?

By
A sniper holds a gun at night in Sniper Elite: Resistance.
Rebellion

Unlike the other shooters such as Black Ops 6 or Fortnite, most people don’t think too much about the multiplayer component of Sniper Elite: Resistance. You can have a fantastic time slinking through the levels, finding a perch, and watching your bullet soar across the map and into your target’s eye alone, but the game gets much more fun when you bring a friend along in co-op. Or, you can enjoy the traditional multiplayer PvP modes. Either way, you will want to have a friend to watch your back while you’re lining up your perfect shot, but what if they are playing on a different platform? Not even all of the best multiplayer games have cross-platform support, so let’s zero in on Sniper Elite: Resistance and see if it lands its shot.

Is Sniper Elite: Resistance cross-platform?

A sniper shoots down Nazis in Sniper Elite: Resistance.
Rebellion

Yes, Sniper Elite: Resistance will allow you to play online in co-op, Axis Invasion, and any of the regular PvP multiplayer modes across all platforms. That includes PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Only the Switch is left off this list, with there being no plans to release a port for that system. However, with the Switch 2 just around the corner, it is possible a version will be released on the more powerful hardware later on. You can also disable crossplay if you feel at a disadvantage against PC players, for example.

In terms of cross-progression, sadly you will be stuck playing on whichever system you begin on. There’s no way to transfer your progress from one platform to another, so choose wisely where you purchase the game unless you’re willing to start from scratch on a second platform. Thankfully, since you don’t have to worry about crossplay, you won’t have to worry about transferring your progress to another platform to play with your friends at least.

