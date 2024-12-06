 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Is Marvel Rivals cross-platform?

By
A team of heroes in Marvel Rivals.
NetEase

The heroes and villains of Marvel are colliding in Marvel Rivals, but will you be able to clash with friends on other platforms? Being a cross-platform game is essential for a hero shooter looking to take the crown from games like Overwatch 2 or Apex Legends, but Marvel games have typically been exclusives in the past. This is a different case, though, since Marvel Rivals is shaping up to be one of the best shooters on PC and consoles. Let’s use our team-up abilities to see if this free-to-play hero shooter has cross-platform support.

Is Marvel Rivals cross-platform?

Key art for Marvel Rivals
NetEase

Much like the Hulk, Marvel Rivals has a bit of a split personality when it comes to cross-platform support. On one hand, the game has full crossplay support. Anyone on PC, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X/S can match up as a team or rivals in almost every game mode. By almost we mean that every group is pooled together for Quick Match, Conquest, Custom Games, and Practice, but not Competitive Mode. In this mode only, PC players are relegated to their own matchmaking pool to avoid any competitive advantages over console players using controllers.

Recommended Videos

Cross-progression is another point of disappointment. Despite being free, there’s no way to pick up your progress if you download the game on another platform after starting. However, the team at NetEase has acknowledged this deficiency and pledged to work on it should it be something the community requests. So, while it currently doesn’t have this feature, it is very likely Marvel Rivals will get cross-progression in the future.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Is Monster Hunter Wilds cross-platform?
Two hunters ride mounts in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Of all the genres that we think need to be on the list of cross-platform games, hunting games like Monster Hunter Wilds have to be near the top. These are a rather unique style of game compared to the likes of Fallout 76, Genshin Impact, or Stardew Valley. Each of those has cooperative or competitive elements to them that are enhanced by cross-platform support, but nothing like what Monster Hunter Wilds has going on. The game will allow you to call in NPCs to help you on the hunt, but these games are best when you get a group of real friends together and embark on an epic quest to slay a giant beast, scavenge it for parts, and return to camp victorious. Monster Hunter Rise eventually got cross-platform support once it was ported off the Switch, but will Monster Hunter Wilds launch with this feature? Here's what you need to know about cross-platform support in one of our most anticipated upcoming games.
Is Monster Hunter Wilds cross-platform?

Monster Hunter Wilds will only have partial cross-platform support. The good news is that the part that it will have is crossplay, meaning that you and friends on either PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or PC can all hunt together with no issues. This feature can be disabled if you wish, but will be enabled by default to make sure desperate hunters can always find some aid when in need.

Read more
Play this underrated Marvel game for free with Prime Gaming this month
Gamora, Groot, Starlord, Rocket Raccoon, and Drax standing ready to fight. Groot is holding a blue llama.

Amazon Prime Gaming has 24 games up for grabs for members during November, and many are worth your time. But you'll want to check out the first game on the list, which is now available for free.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, developed by Eidos-Montreal, was vastly underrated when it came out in 2021. While it was critically acclaimed, with one of the best superhero narratives we've seen outside of the PlayStation Spider-Man games and an excellent 1980s-inspired soundtrack, then parent company Square Enix said it "undershot" expectations. Whether it was due to poor marketing, comparisons to the poorly received live-service game Marvel's Avengers (also published by Square Enix) from the previous year, or something else entirely, it flew under the radar.

Read more
It’ll cost $10 to roll over your Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp save
A logo that says "Welcome to Animal Crossing Pocket Camp Complete." There are a bunch of character interacting on a camp ground, with a rainbow in the background.

Nintendo has finally revealed Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete, the paid version of its long-running Pocket Camp mobile game that'll be the way to play after the company takes the older game offline.

While the seven-year-old free-to-play title will be removed from app stores on November 29, players can pay a onetime fee to roll over their progress and most of their data to Complete when it launches on December 3. This is a big break from tradition. Usually, when a game is taken offline, it's gone. At best, previous owners can still play it offline; at worst, it's unplayable forever unless it's pirated or emulated.

Read more