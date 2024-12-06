The heroes and villains of Marvel are colliding in Marvel Rivals, but will you be able to clash with friends on other platforms? Being a cross-platform game is essential for a hero shooter looking to take the crown from games like Overwatch 2 or Apex Legends, but Marvel games have typically been exclusives in the past. This is a different case, though, since Marvel Rivals is shaping up to be one of the best shooters on PC and consoles. Let’s use our team-up abilities to see if this free-to-play hero shooter has cross-platform support.

Is Marvel Rivals cross-platform?

Much like the Hulk, Marvel Rivals has a bit of a split personality when it comes to cross-platform support. On one hand, the game has full crossplay support. Anyone on PC, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X/S can match up as a team or rivals in almost every game mode. By almost we mean that every group is pooled together for Quick Match, Conquest, Custom Games, and Practice, but not Competitive Mode. In this mode only, PC players are relegated to their own matchmaking pool to avoid any competitive advantages over console players using controllers.

Cross-progression is another point of disappointment. Despite being free, there’s no way to pick up your progress if you download the game on another platform after starting. However, the team at NetEase has acknowledged this deficiency and pledged to work on it should it be something the community requests. So, while it currently doesn’t have this feature, it is very likely Marvel Rivals will get cross-progression in the future.