The First Descendant is a solid shooter, but that might not be enough

By
A squad fires guns in The First Descendant.
Nexon

It feels like it’s been a while since a game has truly shaken up the live-service “looter shooter” genre. Destiny and Warframe have been forces to be reckoned with for a decade, but few other attempts at the genre have had the same impact. Despite the fact that studios seem so eager to chase the trend, it’s a surprisingly stagnant genre.

That could change on July 2 with the release of The First Descendant. Well, maybe change is a strong word. Nexon’s latest doesn’t so much reinvent the looter shooter as it does peek over Destiny’s shoulder and brazenly copy its notes, right down to its enemy designs. It’s perhaps a little shameless, but is it fun? A demo I played at Summer Game Fest certainly kept me entertained with tight shooting and high-octane action. I’m just not sure that’ll be enough for it to break the mold right as Destiny 2 is at its peak. It’s an uphill battle for even the most polished shooter.

Breaking the mold

Before my hands-on demo, a long video presentation gave me a rundown of what to expect in The First Descendant. It was an exhaustive look at the game, including its characters, post-game activities, and more. I was immediately overwhelmed, but that’s how I’d feel if I got a rapid-fire rundown of Destiny 2 right now and I can navigate that game with ease. I’m sure The First Descendant will have clearer onboarding that makes it easy to jump into its various activities; that’s just a hard experience to demo in an hour.

Instead, I was thrown directly into the fire. After loading into a hub that looked quite a bit like Destiny 2‘s Tower, a developer put me in a dungeon for a mission full of enemies to shoot (I was supposed to try two dungeons during my demo, but a dead headset truncated my experience). I’ll give The First Descendant credit right off the bat: Its third-person shooting is about as fine-tuned as you could want. Within seconds, I was taking out hordes of enemies with precise, snappy shots. Dungeons throw dense packs of critters at players, which makes me feel like I’m cutting through a flood of zombies. Any critique I get into here ultimately may not matter much in the end.

A Descendant in a robot suit fires a gun in The First Descendant.
Nexon

Its more-distinct quality is its titular Descendants, which bring a bit of the hero shooter genre to the co-op genre. We’ve seen that before in games like Outriders, but The First Descendant does go a bit deeper with its sizable cast of characters. For my demo, I chose the freshly announced Enzo, who came packed with some heavy fire power. One ability let me unleash a devastating shot that could burn down a powerful enemy’s health bar fast. I could also drop a turret, choosing exactly where I wanted to position it on the field. None of that is necessarily new, but I’m interested to see how deep the customization goes. I imagine it will make for some great co-op strategizing.

Those strong pillars will need to do a lot of work, because The First Descendant can feel derivative otherwise. As I pushed through the dungeon, I gunned down creatures that felt a lot like Destiny’s Hive and Cabal races. Small packs of weak creatures functioned like Thrall, while shield-wielding robots are almost identical to the Phalanx. The sci-fi aesthetic doesn’t help it beat the Destiny comparisons either; it felt like I was walking around the Cosmodrome as I traveled through caves and piles of decaying metal. Even the colorful ammo and health boxes that pop out of enemies feel lifted straight from Destiny.

Things would get a little more interesting when I’d face a bigger boss, who could rain shots down on me. I’d need to roll out of the way to dodge them, taking advantage of the third-person perspective. In its second phase, orbs would appear above it to grant it a shield. I’d need to take those out one by one to inflict damage. It was a tough fight that felt tuned for co-op; I can see where I could have some fun with my pals taking it down and reaping the spoils.

The question is: Is that enough? Based on what I’ve played, The First Descendant very much feels like an alternative to its peers rather than its own distinct thing. That might have worked in its favor last year when Destiny 2 hit a low point with Lightfall. Frustrated players may have moved on out of spite and been hooked by The First Descendant‘s rock-solid action. Now, it will launch in the shadow of the excellent Final Shape expansion, which currently has players occupied with a new drip feed of quests. Why abandon a game you’ve invested in at its height for a new, unproven game that looks just like it and is starting at zero?

A human fires a gun at an enemy in The First Descendant.
Nexon

I don’t think that means that The First Descendant is doomed. On the contrary, the gameplay is tight, there’s strong co-op potential, and it feels a bit more international than its competitors. That could elevate it and turn it into a surprise hit. A free-to-play launch certainly won’t hurt either. It also feels like the kind of game that could hit its stride over time, mounting a Warframe-style arc in the long run. The foundation is there; it just needs to find its personality fast.

The First Descendant launches on July 2 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Competitive shooter The Finals will make rivals ‘panic,’ devs say
the finals preview destruction will make developers panic money rain

"I think that many other studios that are working on dynamic shooters will panic now."
That's what art director Rob Runesson confidentially told the press at a preview event for The Finals, the first game from Embark Studios (a team made up of many DICE developers who worked on the Battlefield series). In its current state, The Finals initially looks similar to other games in the genre, but one big difference that Runesson thinks will set it apart from the pack: almost everything is fully destructible.
THE FINALS Pre-Alpha Gameplay Trailer
The Finals was already shaping up to be a pretty intense team-based first-person shooter, but the amount of destruction that players can cause is truly astounding based on a hands-off look at the game I saw this week. DICE's Battlefield series is known for its impressive levels of destruction, but The Finals turns things up a notch above that. Enough explosive shots can make even a giant building completely fall apart and that kind of damage potential is pivotal in the strategy of any match. If its gunplay and environmental destruction live up to the hype, The Finals may become one of the most memorable shooters out there, if only because players will recall all the destruction they left in their wake.
The shooter genre's final frontier 
When introducing The Finals, the team at Embark claimed that the shooter genre has gotten too stale and that they wanted to spice things up. However, many of their inspirations and the primary game mode are quite familiar. Details on the story are scarce, but we do know The Finals follows players in a virtual high-stakes game show. Embark Studios cited The Running Man, Smash TV, American Gladiators, The Hunger Games, and the recent Netflix hit Squid Game as major influences on the narrative. Although some of those influences might lead you to believe this is a battle royale, it isn't.

Currently, The Finals' flagship mode is Extraction, where four teams of three try to collect and deposit as much cash as possible in eight minutes. It's a mode we've seen in multiplayer games before, but Embark Studios clearly hopes that the intense destruction will help make this game reinvigorate a stale genre. Embark Studios designed The Finals' maps, which are all based on real cities, to be fairly small and contained. As a result, it looks like players will constantly be caught up in the action and always be near something they can destroy to create a new path or block off an existing one. The early looks we got at the destruction system were truly impressive and something I've waited for a shooter to pull off for years.
Embark Studios says it was able to do this because of its unique "server-side" movement, physics, and destruction system. All of the destruction is taking place on servers Embark Studios controls, not the native hardware someone is using to play The Finals, and it will look the same for all players in a match. That means The Finals will only be around as long as Embark Studios decides to support the servers. It's something that I have wanted to see ever since early demos of Crackdown 3, which ultimately disappointed in terms of its destruction. Embark Studios even teased that this technology will also be present in Arc Raiders, the other title it is working on.

The First Descendant dev reveals what makes this sci-fi shooter special
A playable character hold a mysterious orb in The First Descendant's gamescom trailer.

Lots of cooperative shooters have entered the fray over the past couple of years, and one of the most intriguing ones on the horizon is Nexon's The First Descendant. Developed by the internal Magnum Studio at Nexon Games, this is a sci-fi shooter where players' superpowered characters, called "Descendants," defend humanity from an invading force. Along the way, they'll take on hordes of enemies and giant bosses as they shoot and loot. Intrigued by this bold new franchise in one of gaming's hottest subgenres, we spoke to Lee Beom-jun, Producer and Head of Magnum Studio to learn more about the vision behind The First Descendant ahead of its Steam beta next month. 
During the interview, Lee Beom-jun discusses how this new cooperative shooter IP is trying to stand out, what Nexon wants to learn from the upcoming Steam beta, and why the team made the jump from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5. We also got the first details on how character customization works as well as what players can expect from The First Descendant's evolving narrative and monetization as a free-to-play title.
The First Descendant│TOKYO GAME SHOW 2022 Trailer (4K)
Digital Trends: The cooperative shooter genre has seen a great resurgence recently. What made this genre appealing for Nexon, and how do you plan on making The First Descendant stick out from other games in the genre?
Lee Beom-jun: As you said, the co-op shooter genre has been recently drawing attention again. And I think it's still a growing genre. We focused on the co-op shooter genre as we wanted to create an online game that is loved worldwide. I would like to highlight the two points that differentiate The First Descendant from other games of the same genre.
The first is our service philosophy. Our goal is to create a game that will be loved and enjoyed by players for a long time. We aspire to provide continuous updates and satisfy our players with stable online services. The second point is related to the game itself. The First Descendant has diverse, attractive characters that battle with their unique skill sets and a variety of guns. Based on this combat mechanism, we provide huge boss battles where players must defeat the bosses via co-op. There are many other differentiating points, but these are the two we think are the most crucial.
Digital Trends: How will players be able to customize their character abilities and loadouts in the game?
Lee Beom-jun: Each character's skill set is fixed because it is an area of their unique background, personality, and strategic combat. However, players can customize their characters and weapons by attaching gear called "Runes." Runes provide various functions, such as increasing specific stats or providing additional performance or passives. Players have limited resources to choose Runes, so they must think about the best Rune setting that suits their play style or character traits.

For example, if you play a character with high gunplay proportion, it would be helpful to focus on the defense stats of the gun and character. Whereas if your playstyle consists of wide-range combat based on skills, you might want to choose a Rune that will increase the range of your skills or even decrease the skill cooldown. The freedom to make all these choices will provide the fun of customizing your play.
Digital Trends: What’s the most difficult part of crafting an entirely new IP? 
Lee Beom-jun: Like any team, we are experiencing difficulty and excitement in developing a new IP. Various amazing games and content are constantly being released in terms of visuals. Hence, it isn't easy to create an outcome that successfully preserves our unique identity and meets the taste of many people. We have been focusing on what our team does best, and it's continuously undergoing refinement.
In the process, the visual theme has shifted from fantasy to sci-fi after receiving feedback from people around us, and I am satisfied with the results at the moment. Another attractive aspect of creating a new IP is watching the creativity of various teams come together to form a whole new universe. I'm very eager to see how the world that each team contributed to will develop in the future.
The First Descendant│Official Trailer Reveal (4K)│Gamescom 2022
Digital Trends: How will narrative content be delivered in The First Descendant? 
Lee Beom-jun: We have a main story in the game, and the content is delivered through quests and in-game cinematic scenes. We will continue to add these stories with each major update. As you may have guessed, the character that appears in the Gamescom trailer is this story's main villain. In addition to the main story, several other stories and story settings will be shown through various methods in the game. Discovering these hidden side stories and background lore will be exciting and fun. 
Digital Trends: Why did the team choose Unreal Engine 5 as The First Descendant’s game engine?
Lee Beom-jun: We started developing The First Descendant with the latest version of Unreal Engine 4. Unreal Engine 5 was released during our development, and our dev team became highly interested in its visual quality. Although I was a bit concerned since the development had already progressed a lot at that point, I decided to boldly upgrade our game to Unreal Engine 5 for the best visual quality. The main reason for the upgrade is the Nanite and Lumen of Unreal Engine 5. In particular, we believe that the lighting quality provided by Lumen, a real-time global illumination solution, is essential for next-gen projects. Now, everyone on the team is delighted with the results.

Nexon’s Project Magnum now known as The First Descendant
A character aims and shoots a gun in The First Descendant.

Nexon's bombastic Unreal Engine 5 RPG looter shooter just got its official title ahead of an appearance at Gamescom: The First Descendant.
Nexon -- a South Korean video game developer and publisher known for games like MapleStory, KartRider, DNF Duel, and LawBreakers - first revealed this game under the title Project Magnum in September 2021. It looks like a mixture of every major AAA gaming trend. The First Descendant will be a free-to-play, sci-fi, cooperative shooter. Hot off the heels of games like Outriders, The First Descendant is all about mowing down hordes of enemies and giant bosses with friends to unlock new loot to upgrade your character with. 
The First Descendant│Official Trailer Teaser Reveal (4K)
Taking notes from hero shooters, players will choose from at least 12 characters, all of whom have unique abilities; meanwhile, each character's grappling hook and the game's fast-paced gunplay also look like they'll keep the action moving. While it isn't the most unique-looking game out there, The First Descendant looks pretty in Unreal Engine 5 and could strike a chord with players if its gameplay is enjoyable and the microtransactions aren't overbearing.
While we got a brief new teaser with this title change confirmation, Nexon also confirmed that it would show a lengthier trailer and reveal even more about The First Descendant at Gamescom 2022. After that, interested players will have a chance to go hands-on with the game before the end of the year. A Steam beta will occur between October 20 and October 26 this year. There's no word on when a console beta will happen, but people can sign-up for the PC beta on the game's Steam page.
Although The First Descendant's beta in October is limited to Steam, the final version of the game will be available across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X at an unspecified later date. 

