The best co-op games on PC

The underdog winner of The Game Awards game of the year category, It Takes Two is the only game on this list that has to be played in co-op. Just like Hazelight’s previous game, A Way Out, there’s no option to even start this game without a teammate by your side. Because of that, this is perhaps the most tuned and crafted game on the list for co-op play since the entire design, both in terms of story and game play, depend on two players. It Takes Two really feels like the pinnacle of all the co-op ideas the team wanted to get into their last game, and despite a mixed reception to the actual narrative, is an amazing experience from start to finish. Playing as a couple about to enter a divorce, It Takes Two transforms the two characters into handmade doll versions of themselves. Each player takes the role of either the husband or wife, and start their journey to try and return to their normal bodies. At heart, this is a 3D puzzle platformer, but it is also so much more than that. Nearly every hour you will get some new mechanic to play with that has a use on its own, as well as when used in conjunction with whatever different mechanic your partner has. The amount of variety and creativity the team has with this is amazing, and will keep you fully engaged the entire time since you will never play with the same tool set for long enough to get bored of it before the game throws something entirely new at you. Regardless about how you feel about the story itself, this is just a blast to play with a friend all the way through.

Read less