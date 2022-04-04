The best co-op games on PC

PCs were where multiplayer gaming began. While consoles stole the spotlight for a while by allowing multiple people to easily play on one system together, PCs have always taken the lead in providing players with the most options for multiplayer gaming. Most of the time, people come to PCs for competitive action, and there are a ton of options for those looking to go head to head in just about any genre imaginable, but there’s also a wealth of high-quality and unique experiences that focus on co-operation.
Co-op games focus on, or at least feature, two or more players working together against the game itself. That can take the form of puzzles, enemy A.I., or even just the systems of the game itself. There’s hardly any genre out there that hasn’t at least had a few tries at adding in co-op, and with online gaming being the norm, more and more people are looking to use games as a way to hang out with friends as well as have fun. PC gamers almost have too many co-op games to pick from now, which is why we have scoured all the storefronts and picked out 15 of the best co-op games you can play on PC.
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
Lost Ark
Phasmophobia
Valheim
No Man's Sky
Monster Hunter: World
Deep Rock Galactic
Warhammer: Vermintide 2
Left 4 Dead 2
Destiny 2
Warframe
Portal 2
It Takes Two
Diablo III
Final Fantasy XIV Online
PAYDAY 2
Overcooked! 2
