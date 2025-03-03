It takes something special for a new hero shooter to stand out from the competition. Games like Apex Legends and Valorant have already established dedicated fanbases that are hard to convert to a new game. FragPunk sets itself apart by letting players use special Shard Cards that completely change the rules of the game in addition to individual heroes. Being free and available on all platforms will certainly get people to check it out, but if it isn’t a cross-platform game then it may not be able to hold people’s attention if the player base gets too low. Let’s draw our Shard Card to see whether or not FragPunk will be cross-platform.

Is FragPunk cross-platform

FragPunk is available for free on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC starting March 6 and will have full crossplay enabled from day one. There will be no barriers for players on consoles or PC to play with and against one another in heated FPS action. Being a 5v5 game with no offline modes, this will give the game the best shot at keeping a healthy pool of players for people to matchmaker with. However, for those who feel PC players have an advantage over console players using a controller, you can disable crossplay if you wish.

Recommended Videos

Being a free game, cross progression is another important factor for many FragPunk players. Thankfully, this will also be included. Once you set up your account when playing the game for the first time, you can use that login when using another console or PC to retain all your progress and unlocked cards without issue.