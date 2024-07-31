For years, Valorant was one of the best PC games and an exclusive to that platform. Due to the game requiring twitch reflexes and pinpoint aiming to land those critical headshots, many assumed it would never come to consoles. It may have taken a while, but Valorant is now playable on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Given that players on those systems will be using controllers instead of keyboard and mouse, PC players might be wondering if they will have a host of easy targets coming into the game. That would only be true if Valorant makes it onto our list of all cross-platform games, though. Pick your agents and buy your guns and armor before we rush the site and see if Valorant has cross-platform support.

Is Valorant cross-platform?

Valorant has partial cross-platform support. Console players on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S can freely play with and against one another, but PC players will remain locked on their own ecosystem. This makes sense since the PC crowd would have a massive advantage playing on keyboard and mouse rather than with controllers, even with a heavy helping of aim assist.

The other aspect of cross-platform support is cross-progression. There are tons of skins and cosmetics to unlock in Valorant, so being able to continue showing off your style as you jump between PC and console would be ideal. Thankfully, that feature is included and you can transfer all your unlocks between PC, PS5, and Xbox after you’ve linked and logged in with your Valorant account. Since Valorant is free, there’s no reason not to install it on all the platforms you have so you can pick up where you left off no matter where you feel like playing.