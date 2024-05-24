The new season of Fortnite has begun, bringing players to a Mad Max- and Fallout-style wasteland full of ridiculous vehicle features and new items, including a War Bus you can work to control.

The “story” of Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3, which is out now, revolves around a huge sandstorm has swept over the battle royale island. This has ushered in the “Wasteland Warriors,” who rode in with the storm and transformed the south of the map with new locations. One is the Brutal Beachhead, a beached ship with what looks like a huge bitemark in the front.

Recommended Videos

These locations introduce Nitro, a special item that can give players or vehicles buffs like extra speed and the ability to do more damage with certain moves.

Epic Games previously teased that it would be bringing Fallout to Fortnite as its next pop culture collaboration, and now we know that players can unlock T-60 Power Armor. They can also find Nuka-Cola across the map, and like in the regular Fallout games, you can use it to restore some health. In Fortnite, it will also restore shields over time.

The Fallout additions aren’t that robust right now, but Epic Games has leaned into other postapocalyptic iconography for its new season. And just as Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga hits theaters, the Wasteland is stuffed with Max Max-inspired items and a lot of vehicles. The biggest changes this season concern vehicle upgrades and mods. We’ve already discussed Nitro, but vehicle mods are making a return as well, so you can stick turrets and other dangerous items onto your ride.

Finally, there’s the War Bus. Players can hijack one of two that are driving around the map, and if they get ahold of one, they get access to two cannons and an EMP pulse that activates when you honk the horn.

There will, of course, be a battle pass where players can unlock Wasteland Warriors outfits and, later this season, even a Wastelander Magneto Outfit. All of this is available until 2 a.m. ET on August 16. You can check out the official Fortnite blog for all the additions and changes.

Editors' Recommendations