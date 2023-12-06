 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Where to find the secret cave in Fortnite

Jesse Lennox
By

Every time Fortnite changes up the map, it becomes a whole new experience when checking out the new points of interest (POIs) and best places to land. With chapter 5 bringing some of the most dramatic changes in the map’s history, a ton of secrets are out there on the island waiting to be discovered, such as a very lucrative cave. Those who have managed to wander into this hidden alcove have been rewarded with a huge stash of loot, making it a well-guarded secret among those in the know. We can’t guarantee you’ll survive long enough to grab all the valuables inside, but knowing where the secret cave is will at least give you and your squad a fighting chance.

Secret cave location

A fortnite map showing a cave location.
Epic Games

The secret cave is tucked along the eastern coast of the map to the northeast of Hazeyhills and southeast of Grand Glacier as seen on the map above.

A player standing outside a cave in Fortnite.
Epic Games

Go down the coast and into the cave opening, where you will see the glow of three chests (assuming no other players got there first) in the first area. There’s one chest further in, but if you break the wall behind it, you can actually find two more. This is another false dead end, and by breaking the boulder beyond these chests, you can enter the final part of the cave with the last of the chests, as well as the singing Coral Buddies!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Where to find Aunt May’s grave in Spider-Man 2
Peter visiting his aunt and uncle's graves.

Peter Parker has had a hard life. He was orphaned by his parents as a child and raised by his caring Aunt May and Uncle Ben, only for Ben to be killed in an act that would shape Spider-Man's entire philosophy as a hero. Things only get worse during the events of the first act of Insomniac's Spider-Man 2 as Aunt May is tragically killed as well, leaving Peter with no more true parental figures. Peter hasn't forgotten all his caring aunt and uncle have done for him, and if you can find their gravesite, he will pay them respect, as well as earn you a Trophy. It's a big graveyard, though, and their site isn't marked on the map. Here's where Uncle Ben and Aunt May's graves are located in Spider-Man 2.
How to find Aunt May and Uncle Ben's graves

The graveyard is located at the most-northeastern point on the New York map in Harlem. If you have unlocked fast travel in this district, you can warp almost directly to the spot. Once in the graveyard, go forward down the middle into the open field. You might spot Mile's father's grave first. May and Ben's graves are directly to the right of that.

Read more
Fortnite performance guide: best settings, fps boost, and more
Fortnite man.

Fortnite continues to be one of the most popular games in the world, with a strong competitive scene, and like any competitive game, players want every possible advantage they can get. One of the best ways to improve your chances of winning is to tweak the game's settings, so it runs at higher frame rates, lowering your input lag and helping you to react faster.

Fortnite is a slightly more demanding esport than some of its older rivals, but that just means there's more scope for performance improvements if you select the right settings. Here are the most important performance-enhancing tweaks you can make to Fortnite.

Read more
Where to find Benryn and Mirileth’s dowry in Baldur’s Gate 3
A man trapped under a wooden beam in a burning house.

Fetch quests are quite played out in RPGs, but Baldur's Gate 3 manages to put a unique spin on the tired old formula in the "Rescue the Trapped Man" quest. Starting the quest is easy enough, but the goal of finding the lost dowry itself can feel as daunting as finding a needle in a haystack. There are several ways you can go about getting clues to help you find the missing valuables, however, not all of them will be obvious or available to your character depending on their class and abilities. To finally put this mystery to bed and recover the lost treasure for a troubled man -- or keep it for yourself -- here's where to find Mirileth's Dowry in Baldur's Gate 3.
How to find Benryn and Mirileth's dowry

This quest begins by finding the man named Benryn in Waukeen's Rest, which is notably ablaze when you arrive. He is inside the house closest to the fast travel point, and trapped under a large wooden log. Pass either an Intelligence or Strength check to lead him out of the fire and save his life. Even though you saved him, Benryn will have another favor to ask you, which is to locate his wife, Mirileth. The two had an argument about the dowry and he doesn't know where it is. Unfortunately, finding Mirileth won't help much as she has passed away, so you now have to find the dowry yourself.

Read more