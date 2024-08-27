All Experts in Star Wars Outlaws and where to find them

Unlike most other Ubisoft games, or even most RPGs for that matter, you don’t level up and unlock skills as you would expect to in Star Wars Outlaws. You won’t earn any points or find a skill tree waiting for you here, but rather the new Experts system. As you explore the galaxy and meet new people while hunting for treasures, you will encounter special characters called Experts who are willing to help Kay expand her skills. Well, once you find and help them out, that is. Without their help, you’re stuck with your basic abilities for the whole game, so taking a break from your main quest to find them is well worth your time. The galaxy is a big place, so we’ll tell you where to find each of the Experts in Star Wars Outlaws.

How learning new skills works

As we mentioned, you won’t find yourself leveling up after completing missions or dispatching enemies. The only way to learn any new skills is through finding an Expert.

Once you’ve found an expert, you will need to complete a quest for them for one reason or another before they’ll be willing to help you out. Once you do so, a set of skills will now open up for you. But you don’t just get these skills right away. Each one has a few requirements you need to complete before you can get them, such as performing stealth takedowns, finding crates, using Nix abilities, or some other action related to the new skill you will get.

Once you’ve met all the requirements, you can open the menu and unlock the skill to keep it for good.

All Expert locations

There are nine Experts to find in Star Wars Outlaws, but you start with the first one, Bram, automatically unlocked.

Selo Rovak location — Toshara

Selo, who will allow you to learn new skills for your Speeder, is off the grid. You can start tracking them down from the bar in Jaunta’s Hope which will take you to a settlement where a couple will give up the mechanic’s new location. Go there, do their request, and you can start learning new Speeder tricks.

Aila Bren location — Toshara

The infamous slicer Expert won’t meet you themselves until you do a job for them, but you can find their contact deep in the Crimson Dawn territory shown above. If you have a bad reputation with them, you will need to sneak in to talk to them and start their quest.

Rooster location — Kijimi

She has a strange name, but Rooster is a master with heavy weapons. To get her to help you out, though, you will need to do a mission out in space, so make sure your ship is upgraded.

Quint location — Tatooine

As soon as you are free to roam the galaxy, head over to Tatooine and reach Mos Eisley so you can find the gunslinger to learn how to really handle your blaster.

Teeka location — Tatooine

The Jawa who can help upgrade your Trailblazer ship is deep in the Dune Sea, but you start the quest to find them in Mos Eisley after completing the main story missions on the planet.

Lando location — Akiva

The infamous Lando himself shows up to help Kay learn some tips and tricks for Sabacc. You can find him after you talk to the bartender to get some intel.

Wexley location — Akiva

Even though we already have Selo, Wexley offers a new set of Speeder abilities after you’ve gone through most of the main story missions.

MT-7 location — Akiva

Technically you find MT-7 on Akiva, but you can only find them by collecting four transmissions in your ship around various planets. They give some powerful combat and general buffing abilities.