James McCaffrey, an actor best known for his work with Remedy Entertainment on video game series like Max Payne and Alan Wake, has died.

TMZ revealed the 65-year-old actor died on Sunday from multiple myeloma, a type of cancer. “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our beloved friend and collaborator James McCaffrey, the iconic voice of Max Payne and Alex Casey,” Remedy Entertainment posted on its official X account. “His remarkable talent gave life to our characters and left an enduring impact on our community. Our hearts go out to his family.”

As Remedy Entertainment’s tweet alluded to, McCaffrey is known for being the voice of Max Payne throughout that entire series, which is currently being remade by Remedy. He then played a prominent role in Alan Wake 2 as FBI Agent Alex Casey. He also had a career in film and television, appearing in shows like Viper, New York Undercover, and Rescue Me. Sam Lake, the writer and director behind the Max Payne and Alan Wake series, shared his feelings on McCaffrey’s passing on X.

“I’m heartbroken to hear the sad news of James McCaffrey’s passing,” Lake wrote. “We worked together for more than 25 years. He was a lovely man and a dear friend. He was a key part of the Remedy family. He was a brilliant actor. No one could do what he did better than him. James was Max Payne, Thomas Zane, Zachariah Trench, and finally, Alex Casey. I had the honor of sharing Max Payne’s role and Casey’s role with him. He was a joy to work with. I will cherish his memory and I miss him. My deepest condolences to his family. Rest in peace, Jim.”

