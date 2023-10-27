 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Where to find all inventory upgrades in Alan Wake 2

Jesse Lennox
By

While the first Alan Wake game certainly had plenty of scares and horror in it, the mechanics were not as strictly of the survival horror variety. Alan Wake 2 has gone fully in this direction, however, with a much darker tone, disturbing imagery, and restrictive combat mechanics that sustain the tension when The Taken attack.

Aside from limited ammo, low health, and tough enemies to bring down, a key aspect of survival horror games is an inventory system. The first game let you hold essentially as much ammo, batteries, and weapons as you wanted in each chapter, but the sequel introduces a grid system that will look familiar to Resident Evil fans. Just like Resident Evil, your inventory starts off quite small, but you can see there is plenty of space for it to grow. There are specific items hidden in and around Bright Falls that can let you expand your carrying capacity, but many are well hidden in dark corners. Here are the locations of every inventory upgrade in Alan Wake 2.

Recommended Videos

All inventory upgrades

An inventory upgrade item in Alan Wake 2.
Remedy Entertainment

There are four total upgrade items to find in Alan Wake 2 spread across the various maps, however, they are split between the two protagonists. Saga can upgrade her inventory three times, while Alan can only upgrade his once, and he does so through a Word of Power rather than an item.

Related

Saga inventory upgrades

The first inventory upgrade you can get in the game is in Cauldron Lake, but only on your second visit after coming back from Bright Falls. While exploring the General Store, a cultist will break through a wall to attack you. After taking him down, head into the room he opened up and find the bag on the floor to your right.

Next, you need to wait until you progress the story further and the water has been drained so you can go to the river section of the map. Down this path, you will come across one of the Cultist Stashes. By solving the small puzzle and opening it, you will find the second inventory upgrade among the loot.

The last inventory upgrade Saga can get is in Bright Falls, but you can’t access it until you get to Return 5 and have the bolt cutters. Once you have them, go down Harbor Street and then to the docks by the building labeled “Fresh Seafood” and use the cutters to open the gate. Tucked back in this area is another Cult Stash with a combination lock. Use the code 967 to open it and get the final inventory upgrade.

Alan inventory upgrade

Alan only gets one inventory upgrade that, as mentioned, will be tied to a Word of Power rather than an item. That said, you need to find and “collect” it in a similar way.

Once you get to Initiation 5, go to the Oceanview Hotel ballroom. Go to the bar and shine your flashlight over the bar to uncover a glyph that unlocks a Word of Stuff. Once you have it, you will have three options on what upgrade to get, with Magic Pocket being the one to pick if you want to expand your inventory by an additional row.

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Alan Wake 2 preload guide: release time, file size, and preorder
Alan Wake stands in front of a movie theater in Alan Wake 2.

It's time to dust off your typewriter, fill up your thermoses with coffee, and dive into your mind palaces because Alan Wake 2 is ready to take us back into the dark and disturbing world of Bright Falls and the Dark Place. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the horror writer's tale for over a decade, and the time to bring all the mysteries to light is nearly upon us. It is quite fitting that this more horror-centric sequel is hitting in the spooky month of October, and now we know precisely when you can join up with Alan and newcomer Saga to hopefully put an end to the evil forces at work. Aside from a flashlight and some fresh batteries, here are all the preload details you need to know for Alan Wake 2.
Alan Wake 2 release time
https://twitter.com/alanwake/status/1715367336956309748?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1715367336956309748%7Ctwgr%5E32782ce1452c87960ab80b088a9d761c97d544aa%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fvideogames.si.com%2Fguides%2Falan-wake-2-release-times-preload

Alan Wake 2 will be released as early as 9 p.m. PT on October 26 and midnight on October 27 on the East Coast, and your local equivalent across the world. The above map shows all the major time zones for you.
Alan Wake 2 file size
According to the PC requirements, Alan Wake 2 needs 90GB of free space, so the game should come in at just about that number. Console file sizes are still unclear, but should be in that same range, so be on the safe side and make sure you have at least 100GB free.
Alan Wake 2 preload options
If you want to get ahead of the game and preload Alan Wake 2 so you can start playing the moment it launches, preloading will become available on October 25, so just one day before the full release in some time zones.
Alan Wake 2 preorder details
If you want to preorder the digital-only Alan Wake 2, you can get either the standard edition with just the game, or the deluxe edition that comes with the expansion pass and some weapon skins and outfits.

Read more
How to open Prowler Stashes in Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man Peter Parker and Miles Morales fighting Kraven and henchmen

The Prowler, aka Miles Morales' uncle, has hung up his hood and retired from his life of crime by the time Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Even so, after a talk with Miles, it is revealed that he left quite a few stashes of materials around the city that, since he is under house arrest, he can't access anymore. Rather than let them go to waste, you're sent out to collect these little resource caches to use for yourself. These are an easy way to earn yourself some Rare Tech Parts, but the Prowler didn't just leave them out in the open. Here is a breakdown of how you can access Prowler Stashes in Spider-Man 2.
How to open Prowler Stashes

Once you get into the area where a Prowler Stash is, the hunt begins. The first step is locating the stash, which is camouflaged, so you need to use your mask to track it down. By holding down L2, you can scan the area and follow the sounds until you narrow down the correct spot. You have to aim at the right spot and be close enough to reveal it.

Read more
The best Suit Tech upgrades in Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man soars through the air in a biomechanical suit in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 doesn't hold anything back when it comes to expanding on everything done in the first game. You have two Spider-Men to control, more districts to explore, tons of side quests and activities to do to gather upgrade materials, more skill trees, and gadgets, and on top of all that there are Suit Tech upgrades. By the time you unlock them, you may feel overwhelmed with the number of things to invest in, but these may be the most important upgrades to keep track of. Like the shared skill tree, these upgrades apply to both characters at once and can make the difficulty curve of the game far smoother by buffing up some very important stats on your characters. If you're feeling a bit burned out on all the options Spider-Man 2 already throws at you, we'll break down the best Suit Tech upgrades you should unlock ASAP.
Best Suit Tech upgrades

Suit Tech upgrades apply all unlocked buffs to both characters and are divided into unique categories. Each one has a tree that takes more resources to unlock the higher-tier upgrades, but it also has two branches. You always unlock both options in a branch when you reach them, but can only equip one at a time.
Health
Speccing into health is your first and top priority. The main buffs here are the Amazing, Spectacular, and Ultimate health upgrades that each increase your base HP by 10 points. You may not feel health is all that necessary to buff in the early game, but once you start facing bosses and the late-game grunts who are far more aggressive, you'll be begging for more health at all times.

Read more