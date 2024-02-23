Where to find Vendetta Flopper in Lego Fortnite

The fishing update to Lego Fortnite added, you guessed it, the ability to fish once you’ve made yourself a rod. Of course, since fish didn’t exist in the game before this, an entire school of undersea life needed to be created. Every fish you can catch has a different benefit, from restoring a bunch of health when you eat it to giving you some kind of buff. The rarest and most useful fish is certainly the Vendetta Flopper, making it the most coveted catch in the game. While fishing is still heavily dependent on luck, you won’t even have a chance at this fish unless you know where to cast your line.

Where to find the Vendetta Flopper

Before you even attempt to attempt this legendary catch, make sure you’re ready with an Epic fishing rod and Epic Bait Bucket to give yourself the best chance at a rare catch. The nest step is to only cast into the glowing purple zones that indicate the presence of rare fish. Fishing in any other part of the water won’t yield the Vendetta Flopper we’re after.

As far as which bodies of water you want to find, the only reliable places we’ve found them are ponds inside caves in the Grassland biome. Whether or not a cave will have a pond is random, and then you need to hope you get lucky a second time and actually catch the Vendetta Flopper, but that’s what makes it so exciting when you finally snag one.

If you do get your hands on one, eating the Vendetta Flopper will reveal all the locations of nearby enemies for a short time.

