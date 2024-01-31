 Skip to main content
All Legendary Schematics in Palworld and where to find them

Despite featuring all the various types of Pals in Palworld so heavily, they are not actually the most effective way to fight. Sure, they will help you out, and a Legendary can certainly pull its weight in a battle, but you will mostly be relying on your own character to do the work. This is what makes crafting new weapons and armor so important. Most of these you can access simply by leveling up and getting the required materials to make them, but the best of the best can only be made after finding their schematics. If you want only the top-tier gear in Palworld, then you will be hunting for the Legendary Schematics. These will give you access to a range of otherwise unobtainable weapons and armor that can make you all but invincible. Here is how you can get these blueprints for yourself in Palworld.

All Legendary Schematics

A pal aiming a gun in Palworld.
There are only nine Legendary Schematics in Palworld, with six dedicated to weapons and the remaining three for armor. Each one is a drop from a specific Alpha Pal in the open world. Note that you are not guaranteed a Legendary Schematic drop. These are rare, probably below 10%, so you will almost certainly have to repeat these battles to get the schematics. Here is a list of your targets and where to find them.

Crossbow Legendary Schematic

The crossbow upgrade boosts your attack to 490 and can be picked up by defeating the level 23 Bushi. It is located at coordinates 1116, 491.

Handgun Legendary Schematic

The Legendary handgun completely transforms the nearly useless base model by upping its attack to 625. Get it by defeating the level 29 Beakon at coordinates 345, -253.

Assault Rifle Legendary Schematic

Who doesn’t love the Assault Rifle? Make it deal 560 damage after taking down a level 49 Blazmut waiting at coordinates 434, 532.

Old Bow Legendary Schematic

If you want a bow that smacks enemies with 247 damage arrows, you need to grind out Kingpaca at coordinates 50, -460.

Pump-Action Shotgun Legendary Schematic

If you’re a fan of CQC, the shotgun schematic will buff your damage to 385. Suzaku will hold it and is a level 45 Pal found at coordinates 404, 255.

Rocket Launcher Legendary Schematic

Look, sometimes you just need a problem-solver. A Rocket Launcher dealing 14,000 damage can’t be argued with in that regard. You’ll have to take on the level 50 Jetragon at coordinates 788, 320.

Cloth Armor Legendary Schematic

Not quite on the level as the following two, this schematic is great for the mid game with 112 HP, 24 Defense, and 250 Durability. You only need to beat a level 11 Chillete at coordinates 175, -420.

Pal Metal Helmet Legendary Schematic

This shiny new helmet offers 560 HP, 1,200 Durability, and 240 Defense. Grab it early to make getting the rest of the schematics easier, but you will have to overcome level 50 Frostallion at coordinates -355, 55.

Heat and Cold Resistant Pal Metal Armor Legendary Schematic

Both the Legendary Heat and Cold Resistant Pal Metal Armor drop from the same target. Both have equal stats and give 1,200 HP, 11,000 Durability, and 400 Defense. And, of course, they resist hot and cold weather respectively. You will need to take down the level 50 Paladius up north at coordinates 445, 680.

