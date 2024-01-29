 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

The best Palworld tips and tricks for beginners

Jesse Lennox
By

As a new resident of the Palpagos Islands, things may seem a bit confusing — even frightening. Not only are there dangerous Pals out there ready to ambush you, but humans as well. This isn’t a turn-based game like Pokemon, so you will need to rely on your skills in addition to strategy if you want to be a great Pal Tamer in Palworld. Being a survival game at its core, combat is just one aspect of the equation, along with exploration crafting, breeding, and more. The learning curve can be steep, but we can help you get your footing and begin your journey to be the best Pal Tamer in the land with a few tips and tricks every player should know.

Best Palworld tips and tricks

Pals in the ocean in palworld.
Pocketpair

Palworld has a lot of mechanics going on under the hood, and while it does its best to explain them all, a lot of nuance is left for you to figure out on your own.

Recommended Videos

Get the essentials

First, you need to get yourself a pickax as soon as possible. Crafting is the key to progression in Palworld, and the trusty pickax lets you gather all the most necessary materials, including, most importantly, Paldium Fragments. These blue rocks are necessary for crafting Pal Spheres that you need to catch Pals with, which we shouldn’t have to explain the importance of. You can make a Workbench out of just 2 Wood, and then use it to craft the pickax out of 5 Wood and 5 Stone. From there, your next priority should be the Palbox, so you can start catching and holding as many Pals as you can catch.

Related

Put your Pals to work

A factory line with monsters making guns in Palworld.
Pocketpair

Pals aren’t just here to fight your battles alongside you. No, you can — and should — put these monsters to work at your base doing manual labor right away. After building a base and a roster of Pals, start assigning Pals to do things like gather materials for you by interacting with the Palbox and going into the Pals at base section. Once placed in this section, Pals will start doing whatever they are good at automatically, but if you pick them up and chuck them at the task you want them to do, they will obey. You should also work to upgrade your base by completing whatever objectives it gives you to expand.

Get some better drip

Another mechanic you probably won’t be ready for is weather conditions. Hot and cold regions of the Palworld map are deadly if you don’t have the proper clothing. Even being out at night can get cold enough to start causing you to take freezing damage. A campfire will due early on, but once you want to start exploring farther out, you will need to use cloth to make either cold- or heat-resistant armor.

Play matchmaker

A Tocotoco in Palworld.
Pocketpair

Pals don’t evolve in Palworld, so the only real way to see meaningful improvements in your team is to breed two together and pass on their traits to their offspring. It is somewhat random as to which skills, passives, and type the new Pal will be, but it will always be more powerful than its parents. You will also want to speed up the process by making an Egg Incubator so you can hatch it in a fraction of the time it would normally take.

Find as many Lifmunk Effigies as possible

Four trainers riding pals in the water.
Pocketpair

As you’re exploring, you are likely to spot some glowing green objects tucked in various spots. These are Lifmunk Effigies that you should always make a detour to collect. Once you grab one, bring it back to your base and use it with a Statue of Power that you can build to get a boost to your Capture Power, which makes it easier for you to capture higher-level Pals. If you’re on the hunt for the game’s Legendaries, you will need all the Capture Power you can get.

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Is Palworld cross-platform?
A Tocotoco in Palworld.

Palworld, the new creature-collecting survival game that fans have dubbed "Pokémon with guns," has become a viral hit on launch day. With Pokémon being a Nintendo console-exclusive franchise (and one of the most successful video game franchises of all time), it's no surprise that gamers who stick to other platforms are eager for the chance to capture and battle with oddball creatures in an open-world setting.

The jury is still out on whether Palworld is going to last or if its launch day sales figures are the result of it becoming a Pokémon clone meme since it was announced. Regardless, now is the best time to jump in while everyone else is learning about the world. You don't want to fall behind.

Read more
The best amulets in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Sargon looks at his hand in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Amulets are your main piece of equipment in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. They run the gamut from being simple buffs to completely changing how you play. Some are easy to find, and just need to be bought from merchants, while others are rewards for beating bosses or are hidden in chests that could take a bit of skill to reach. The best part is, once you find one you like, you can upgrade it at the forge to make it even better. The difficult part is deciding which ones are best and worth spending resources on. With 37 amulets total, we've narrowed things down with this list of the best ones to get in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.
Best amulets
From the 37 available amulets, we found the following to be the most useful for the majority of situations. We suggest only using our final pick when and if you decide to try and go for a full completion.
Dragon King

This is a unique amulet in that it will break upon use until you rest at a Wak-Wak Tree. However, the utility of it is unmatched in a game as punishing as this. When equipped, Dragon King will save you from death once, restoring a little HP to give you one last chance to overcome a boss or save you from being sent back to the last checkpoint.
Shield of Mithra

Read more
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: No Return tips and tricks for beginners
Tommy in The Last of Us 2 Remastered

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered's campaign mostly just features visual upgrades over the PlayStation 4 original, but its new No Return mode provides players with a roguelike experience within the same world. This tense and challenging experience requires equal parts patience, strategy, and quick reflexes if you want to survive till the very end. In this guide, we'll share some things you'll want to keep in mind while tackling No Return.
Pick the right character for you
No Return features various characters from The Last of Us Part 2, each sporting unique initial loadouts, upgrade paths, and traits that can make a massive difference in your run. Picking one that suits the way you like to approach combat is extremely important, as certain characters will excel at some encounter types more than others.

For instance, Abby gets instant access to the Melee Upgrade Recipe and heals after killing an enemy with a melee attack, whereas Ellie gains extra supplements and gets immediate access to the Molotov Recipe for burning foes alive. Later, you can even unlock Yara, who will always bring along Lev as a sidekick to help you kill enemies in every encounter, though she sacrifices any other particularly unique extras as a result. As you can see, there's a character for every player, and a bit of trial and error should reveal which one works best for you.
Plan out your runs ahead of time

Read more