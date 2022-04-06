The first two Max Payne games are getting remakes

Remedy Entertainment has announced the return of police-detective-turned-vigilante Max Payne with two new remakes. The creators of the third-person shooter series are currently working on new versions of Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne, which were originally released in 2001 and 2003.

Remedy won’t be developing the remakes alone as it did the original two titles. Rockstar, which was the publisher of Max Payne and Max Payne 2 and developer of Max Payne 3, is assisting. The press release announcing the remakes confirms that the two companies have a development agreement for the new titles.

“We were thrilled when our long-time friends at Remedy approached us about remaking the original Max Payne games,” said Sam Houser, founder of Rockstar Games, in the press release. “We are massive fans of the work the Remedy team has created over the years, and we can’t wait to play these new versions.”

The press release states Remedy is developing both games as a single title for Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series consoles using its proprietary Northlight game engine, which was used in games like Control and Quantum Break. While Remedy is working as the main developer for the title, Rockstar is financing the project’s development budget and confirms the size will be on par with Remedy’s usual AAA game productions.

Thankfully, it seems this title won’t be on the level of Rockstar’s usual “remakes” and re-releases. Many are still burnt over the third release of Grand Theft Auto 5 and the disastrous Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition collection.

Editors' Recommendations