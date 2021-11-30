  1. Gaming

Latest Grand Theft Auto Trilogy patch fixes the game’s sloppy spelling

Otto Kratky
By

Nearly three weeks out from its initial launch, Rockstar is issuing a patch for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition that will fix a suite of the game’s most pressing issues. The update, out now, will gift players with correctly-spelled signage across Los Santos, Liberty City, and Vice City, and fix things like rain and grass showing up indoors during cutscenes.

A new Title Update is now available for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC versions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

This contains several fixes and will also be available for the Nintendo Switch in the coming days: https://t.co/otGLbh9onV

&mdash; Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) November 30, 2021

The patch, which is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, has a long list of changes for each of the three titles the GTA Trilogy includes. Most of the changes for each game aren’t going to completely fix the games though, which have been panned for ruining character designs and failing to maintain the original feel and atmosphere of each title.

Across all three games, players will find fewer spelling errors and texture issues, including problems with grass textures in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas that would prevent that from displaying properly. A new ground haze option in San Andreas also returns some of the game’s iconic fog when players are at a high altitude.

While today’s patch does fix rain appearing in some of the cutscenes across the GTA Trilogy, there’s no mention of visibility being improved during storms. One of the collection’s largest issues is that rain obscures player vision, making it incredibly hard for players to drive around. It’s not clear when or if that issue will be addressed.

While this patch isn’t available on the Nintendo Switch, it will be heading to the console “in the coming days,” according to Rockstar.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals 2021 — what’s still available

Google Pixelbook Go screen

Best Cyber Monday monitor deals 2021 — what’s still available

LG 32UD99-W review hero

The best Cyber Monday printer deals still going on

the best usb printer cables cable

The best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals still available

Razer Blade 15 Advanced

Where to buy a 27-inch monitor with delivery in time for Christmas

Woman using Dell 27-inch monitor.

Xiaomi’s Poco M4 Pro lands in India as the Redmi Note 11T at cheaper new price

The Redmi Note 11T smartphone in different color options.

When is my phone getting Android 12?

Google Pixel from the back.

You can still get this HP gaming PC for $550 — but not for long

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop on a desk.

The best laptops in 2021

hp microsoft dell laptop deals amazon best buy back to school sale 2020 xps 13 01 3 2 720x720

How much storage do you need on your new iPhone 13? Here’s how to decide

iPhone 13 Pro colors.

How to get more free lives in ‘Candy Crush’

how to get more lives in candy crush thumb

The best gaming laptops in 2021

2019 Razer Blade Pro 17

Hurry — Vizio OLED Cyber Monday TV deal drops price by $100

vizio 65inch oled 4ktv deal best buy december 2020 tv 768x768