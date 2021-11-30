Nearly three weeks out from its initial launch, Rockstar is issuing a patch for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition that will fix a suite of the game’s most pressing issues. The update, out now, will gift players with correctly-spelled signage across Los Santos, Liberty City, and Vice City, and fix things like rain and grass showing up indoors during cutscenes.

A new Title Update is now available for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC versions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. This contains several fixes and will also be available for the Nintendo Switch in the coming days: https://t.co/otGLbh9onV — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) November 30, 2021

The patch, which is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, has a long list of changes for each of the three titles the GTA Trilogy includes. Most of the changes for each game aren’t going to completely fix the games though, which have been panned for ruining character designs and failing to maintain the original feel and atmosphere of each title.

Across all three games, players will find fewer spelling errors and texture issues, including problems with grass textures in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas that would prevent that from displaying properly. A new ground haze option in San Andreas also returns some of the game’s iconic fog when players are at a high altitude.

While today’s patch does fix rain appearing in some of the cutscenes across the GTA Trilogy, there’s no mention of visibility being improved during storms. One of the collection’s largest issues is that rain obscures player vision, making it incredibly hard for players to drive around. It’s not clear when or if that issue will be addressed.

While this patch isn’t available on the Nintendo Switch, it will be heading to the console “in the coming days,” according to Rockstar.

