After months of rumors and speculation, Rockstar has confirmed the existence of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition. This collection features enhanced ports of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and will launch for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC later in 2021.

The collection will also come to iOS and Android in 2022 at an unspecified date. It’s unclear how much the collection will cost.

Although Rockstar hasn’t confirmed the release date for Grand Theft Auto Trilogy — Definitive Edition, it’s rumored to launch on November 11 per industry insider Tom Henderson.

Rockstar refers to Grand Theft Auto Trilogy — Definitive Edition as having “across-the-board upgrades,” such as visual enhancements and modern gameplay improvements while retaining the integrity of the originals. The developer is careful not to call this a “remaster,” though, perhaps indicating that its improvements will be few and far between.

This marks the first time a Grand Theft Auto game will make an appearance on Nintendo Switch, and although these games are already available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, you’ll now be able to play the definitive versions of them. Interestingly, Rockstar will be removing the existing ports of these games from digital storefronts, which are available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It’s unclear when they will be removed, so if you want them, it’s best to purchase them as soon as possible.

This trilogy was originally launched for the PS2, Xbox, and PC and is one of the most beloved collections of all time. Grand Theft Auto III is an important entry in the series, serving as one of the first open-world games to truly make a splash in 2001. Vice City launched the following year in 2002, expanding upon the features from Grand Theft Auto III, while San Andreas pushed things even further in 2004.

