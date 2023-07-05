 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Grand Theft Auto V makes its surprise return to Xbox Game Pass today

Giovanni Colantonio
By
A man drives away in a boat with stolen money in Grand Theft Auto 5 art.
Rockstar Games

Xbox Game Pass is kicking off July with a major surprise, as Grand Theft Auto V has returned to the service. Rockstar’s sales juggernaut leads an otherwise light month for Game Pass, which brings Capcom’s Exoprimal as a day-one launch.

This isn’t the first time that Grand Theft Auto V has been on Game Pass. It was previously on the service circa 2021 but removed from it that August. Rockstar has a history of putting its games on Game Pass for a brief window before pulling it, as it also did with Red Dead Redemption 2.

Recommended Videos

Fortunately for fans, Grand Theft Auto V is now back on both Cloud and Xbox consoles right now. Players can access both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game. The only catch is that it’s not available for PC players.

Game Pass has a handful of other games coming in July. Dinosaur shooter Exoprimal launches on the platform on July 14, and factory automation game Techtonica will get a day-one release on July 18. Otherwise, this month’s line-up features a few hidden gems. Here’s the full list of games coming to Game Pass in July.

  • Grand Theft Auto V (Console, Cloud) — Available now
  • Sword and Fairy: Together Forever (Console, PC, Cloud) — Available now
  • MxPixel 3 (Console, PC, Cloud — July 6
  • Common’hood (Console, Cloud, PC) — July 11
  • Insurgency: Sandstorm (PC) — July 11
  • Exoprimal (Cloud, PC, Console) — July 14
  • Techtonica (Cloud, PC, Console) — July 18
  • The Cave (Cloud, Console) — July 18

The tradeoff here is that three games are leaving the platform on July 15: Exo One, Spelunky 2, and Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls. Make sure to dive into those this month before they’re gone.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
Xbox Game Pass adds a little and loses a lot this month
persona 4 golden 500000 players all out attack

Microsoft revealed the games coming to and leaving Xbox Game Pass this month, and there's an odd imbalance. Only three new games are announced to be coming to the service throughout the rest of January. Still, we will lose six games on January 15, including last year's indie hidden gem Nobody Saves the World and We Happy Few, a title from first-party Xbox studio Compulsion Games. 
As for what's coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the rest of January, we have three highly anticipated Xbox ports that are day-one launches on the subscription service. Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will come to the service on January 19, while Monster Hunter Rise will be added on January 20. All three games will be available across the cloud, console, and PC versions of the service. Meanwhile, the what's leaving on January 15 list is double the length of what's being added:

We Happy Few
Nobody Saves the World
Windjammers 2
The Anacrusis
Pupperazzi
Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc

Read more
Riot Games Xbox Game Pass benefits: rewards in League of Legends, and more
Vi in Arcane: League of Legends.

Riot Games' League of Legends, Valorant, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and Wild Rift are some of the most popular multiplayer games out there. Now, they are all a part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription. As those games are all free-to-play, the real benefit of this partnership between Microsoft and Riot Games is that Xbox Game Pass subscribers will receive lots of in-game bonuses that’ll save time and money.
As this partnership affects four games, each of which has its own rewards, it can be tough to fully digest all the benefits one can get in Riot Games' catalog of titles with an Xbox Game Pass subscription. To help, we’re breaking down all of the in-game bonuses players can see in League of Legends, Valorant, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and Wild Rift after doing so.
Riot Games available with Xbox Game Pass - Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022
What are the League of Legends Xbox Game Pass benefits?

Being an Xbox Game Pass subscriber will save League of Legends players a lot of money as they'll immediately have access to all 162 Champions in the game. From Vi to K'Sante, you will no longer be limited when it comes to which League of Legends champion to use. Riot Games confirmed that this will apply to all future champions as well. While that alone is a massive boon for Xbox Game Pass subscribers that play League of Legends, connecting the accounts will also net players a 20% XP Boost as well as a Masterwork Chest and Key. 
What are the Valorant Xbox Game Pass benefits?

Read more
Xbox Game Pass adds Lego Star Wars and a former Switch console exclusive
Promotional art of Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga.

Xbox Game Pass is getting 11 new games in December, with some out on the platform starting today. The list includes The Game Awards nominated Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Eastward, which was previously a console exclusive on Nintendo Switch.

Microsoft's gaming service tends to add two batches of games every month, so this new batch makes up the first half of its December releases. Starting today, players can already download Eastward, The Walking Dead: The Final Season, and Totally Reliable Delivery Service.

Read more