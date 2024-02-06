 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Madden 24 is coming to Xbox Game Pass just in time for the Super Bowl

Giovanni Colantonio
By
A list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in February.
Xbox

Xbox revealed a new batch of library additions coming to its Game Pass service. The list includes some heavy hitters in Resident Evil 3 and Madden 24, as well as some indie hidden gems.

Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service that gives players access to select games for a monthly fee, will add eight new games in the first half of February. The rollout will start today with Anuchard and continue until February 20 with the sci-fi title Return to Grace.

Recommended Videos

The biggest addition this month is Madden 24, which hits Xbox consoles and PC on February 8. That’s just in time for this weekend’s Super Bowl, so you can use it to create your own simulation of the big game. Subscribers will earn an Ultimate Team Supercharge Pack if they try it before March 8.

Related

Game Pass is also adding another Resident Evil game. This time, Capcom’s Resident Evil 3 remake is joining the service on February 13. It’ll be available on PC, console, and cloud. The news hopefully signals that we might see last year’s excellent Resident Evil 4 on the service sometime soon.

A few indie standouts round out the month. On Valentine’s Day, players can grab cozy puzzler A Little to the Left and the Castlevania-inspired Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. Here’s the full list of titles coming to the service this month.

  • Anuchard (Cloud, console, PC) — Now available
  • Train Sim World 4 (Cloud, console, PC) — February 7
  • Madden 24 (Console, PC) –February 8
  • Resident Evil 3 (Cloud, console, PC) — February 13
  • A Little to the Left — (Cloud, console, PC) — February 14
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Cloud, console, PC) — February 14
  • PlateUp! (Cloud, console, PC) — February 15
  • Return to Grace (Cloud, console, PC) — February 20

Oddly, the headline of the Xbox Wire post about Game Pass’ upcoming titles mentions Tales of Arise, but it isn’t mentioned in the article of its image showing off the new batch of games. It seems that the RPG is headed to the service, but it’s currently unclear if it’s scheduled to launch this month or not.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
An Xbox game could be coming to Switch. Here are the most likely candidates
Chai points a finger gun at a robot in Hi-Fi Rush.

If the rumor mill is to be trusted (and it rarely is), we might see an exclusive Xbox game on Nintendo Switch soon. The rumor comes from Nate the Hate, a content creator with a track record of correctly predicting game announcements. According to him, Microsoft is preparing to launch a critically acclaimed Xbox game on Nintendo's platform soon. He's staying tight-lipped on what game that actually is, though.

With no confirmation, gaming fans spent the weekend fantasizing about what Xbox title could be Switch-bound. The most common theory is last year's excellent Hi-Fi Rush, which other would-be insiders have backed up. Still, there's no official word on anything, making it the perfect recipe for getting one's hopes up.

Read more
The best co-op games on Xbox Series X
Jack Sparrow and pirate from Sea of Thieves.

The Xbox Series X is home to superb games we'll no doubt be talking about for years to come. The system features RPGs, shooters, puzzle games, survival games, and even competitive experiences that throw you against other players to be the last person standing. Better yet are the games you can enjoy with friends, either from the couch or online. Something about working together with a friend to defeat bosses or tackle objectives is widely appealing, making it easy to see why co-op games are so popular. The lineup of co-op games is constantly growing on Xbox Series X, but there are several you absolutely need to play.

These are the best co-op games on Xbox Series X.

Read more
All upcoming Xbox Series X games: 2024 and beyond
King flexing his muscles in Tekken 8.

The Xbox Series X and Series S have now been out for three years, bringing better resolution, higher frame rates, and ray tracing to gamers around the world. And the upcoming Xbox Series X games on this list promise to continue to show off all those bells and whistles in fun, new experiences.

If you're eager to find out what Microsoft has in store for the years ahead, we've rounded up every game confirmed so far, including new offerings, franchise installments, and ports of existing titles. We're looking beyond the first-party projects here to encompass all the great games coming to this powerful piece of gaming hardware. Maybe some of them will end up being among the best games on Xbox Series X.
Upcoming Xbox Series X games 2024
The games listed below either have 100% confirmed release dates or solid release windows that we expect them to hit in 2024. Any games with more ambiguous release windows will be listed below the confirmed releases.

Read more