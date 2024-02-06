Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Xbox revealed a new batch of library additions coming to its Game Pass service. The list includes some heavy hitters in Resident Evil 3 and Madden 24, as well as some indie hidden gems.

Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service that gives players access to select games for a monthly fee, will add eight new games in the first half of February. The rollout will start today with Anuchard and continue until February 20 with the sci-fi title Return to Grace.

Recommended Videos

The biggest addition this month is Madden 24, which hits Xbox consoles and PC on February 8. That’s just in time for this weekend’s Super Bowl, so you can use it to create your own simulation of the big game. Subscribers will earn an Ultimate Team Supercharge Pack if they try it before March 8.

Game Pass is also adding another Resident Evil game. This time, Capcom’s Resident Evil 3 remake is joining the service on February 13. It’ll be available on PC, console, and cloud. The news hopefully signals that we might see last year’s excellent Resident Evil 4 on the service sometime soon.

A few indie standouts round out the month. On Valentine’s Day, players can grab cozy puzzler A Little to the Left and the Castlevania-inspired Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. Here’s the full list of titles coming to the service this month.

Anuchard (Cloud, console, PC) — Now available

Train Sim World 4 (Cloud, console, PC) — February 7

Madden 24 (Console, PC) –February 8

Resident Evil 3 (Cloud, console, PC) — February 13

A Little to the Left — (Cloud, console, PC) — February 14

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Cloud, console, PC) — February 14

PlateUp! (Cloud, console, PC) — February 15

Return to Grace (Cloud, console, PC) — February 20

Oddly, the headline of the Xbox Wire post about Game Pass’ upcoming titles mentions Tales of Arise, but it isn’t mentioned in the article of its image showing off the new batch of games. It seems that the RPG is headed to the service, but it’s currently unclear if it’s scheduled to launch this month or not.

Editors' Recommendations