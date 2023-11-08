Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

After a decades-long wait, Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally making its formal debut. Rockstar announced that the first trailer for the anticipated open-world game will drop in early December.

It’s no stretch to call Grand Theft Auto 6 the most anticipated video game of all time. It’s been 10 years since the mega-successful Grand Theft Auto 5 launched and fans have been itching for news on a sequel since. That impatience boiled over last year when Rockstar suffered a major security breach that saw early footage from the game leaking. Now the studio is finally ready to reveal the game on its own terms.

In a thread on X celebrating Rockstar’s 25th anniversary, President Sam Houser noted that the long wait is nearly over. “We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you,” Houser writes.

Sam Houser — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 8, 2023

While there isn’t an official date for the trailer reveal, the Game Awards are set for December 7. That makes it a likely stage for the trailer’s debut. Also notable is that Houser doesn’t call the project “Grand Theft Auto 6,” simply dubbing it “the next Grand Theft Auto.” Rockstar has yet to actually use the title in messaging about the game, including its official announcement last year that it was in active development.

It’s a surprising announcement, but news that lost a bit of its thunder ahead of its Wednesday morning reveal. On Tuesday night, Bloomberg reported that an announcement was coming this week with a trailer soon to follow in December.

