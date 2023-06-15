Dan Houser, a co-founder of Rockstar Games and one of the people behind the creation of series like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, has unveiled his new studio, Absurd Ventures.

Dan Houser was a stalwart figure at Rockstar Games since its founding and had a hand in the creative aspects of pretty much every game in the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption series, along with other titles like Bully and Max Payne 3. Following an “extended break” following the release of Red Dead Redemption 2, as well as some controversy surrounding some reported issues with the game’s creative development, Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive announced that Houser had left the company in early 2020. He’s had a relatively low-profile since then outside of serving on the board of a blockchain company, but now looks to be fully invested in Absurd Ventures, a company he technically founded in 2021.

Absurd Ventures is finally being revealed more publicly now, and Houser did so with an intentionally absurd announcement trailer and website with the tagline “Storytelling, Philanthropy, Ultraviolence.” According to a tweet by Geoff Keighley, the actual main goal of Absurd Ventures is “building narrative worlds, creating characters, and writing stories for a diverse variety of genres, without regard to medium, to be produced for live-action and animation, video games and other interactive content, books, graphic novels, and scripted podcasts.”

It seems like Houser wants to make a creative think tank that can craft ideas that are then realized in a variety of creative mediums. It doesn’t seem quite like any other game developer or movie studio out there, so it will be very interesting to see what the minds at Absurd Ventures are eventually able to come up with.

