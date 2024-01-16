All Farbia locations in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Even though the series has never fully embraced the Metroidvania design, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown proves that this franchise was tailor-made for it. The dynamic movement, time abilities, and acrobatic combat, when packaged in a tight, well-designed 2D game, mix like a cold drink in the desert. With that genre shift, you can count on most of the tropes to come along with it, most notably the intricate and intertwining map. Exploration is key to these games, as is backtracking, which means you will frequently reference your map to get your bearings. But until you’ve uncovered the rooms yourself, each section of the map will remain shrouded in fog. While you could manually fill in each and every corner, finding Farbia in a given zone will instantly reveal everything there is to see on your map. The trick then becomes figuring out where to find her.

Where to find Farbia

There are 10 zones in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and thus, that many opportunities to find and chat with Farbia and exchange 50 Time Shards to reveal the map. Here’s her location in each of them.

The Depths

To reach Farbia in The Depths, you must first unlock the Shadow of the Simurgh ability. With it, take the main elevator down to the bottom level. Use the ability here to create a clone of Sargon on the lift, send it back up, and teleport below it after it rises. At the bottom, you can speak to Farbia and pay for a clear map.

Sunken Harbor

Get to the location marked on the map above and use your Chakrams to lift yourself up the elevator to meet Farbia above.

Soma Tree

You can’t miss Farbia at this location. She is right beside the Wak Wak Tree you reach after defeating Kiana.

Pit of Eternal Sands

Look out for the glowing mark on the floor at the Sentinel’s Roads fast travel point. Use your Dimensional Claw to toss an explosive at it to blow it open and drop down.

Hyrcanian Forest

No tricks are needed here, either. Farbia is standing right at the spot marked above.

Tower of Silence

You will need the Fabric of Time to propel yourself high enough to reach the platform Farbia stands on at this spot.

Lower City

Whipping out your Dimensiona Claw again, toss an explosive at the glowing wall to blast it open. Head down the underground passage and eventually up to the room with Farbia.

Upper City

From the Wak Wak Tree, head up past the two guards that show up ahead. After defeating them, the door will open and reveal Farbia.

Raging Sea

You will need to platform up the frozen debris and jellyfish enemies to access this room.

Sacred Archives

Use the elevator, but be ready to jump out partway along its path. You can access a secret library on the left side to speak to Farbia.

