Ubisoft announced a number of updates to its current Prince of Persia series entries at its Ubisoft Forward showcase on Monday, including upcoming story DLC for its flagship title.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown was the headliner in this part of the presentation, with the studio announcing that it would be getting story DLC, called Mask of Darkness, this September. No other information was revealed in the short teaser, which only featured a giant mask and some vague, atmospheric whispering.

In the meantime, The Lost Crown is receiving a new update, called Divine Trials, and Ubisoft is releasing it today. It’ll add 22 expert challenges, and allow players to pick from four sets. Each set will also have a reworked boss battle. Overcoming these challenges will give Sargon new powers, while beating the boss will grant players four new amulets and outfits.

The Rogue Prince of Persia, which is still in early access with a 2025 release window, is also getting a new update dropping today. “The Temple of Fire” brings a new biome and new enemies.

At the end of the segment, Ubisoft revealed a new release window for its long-gestating Sands of Time remake. According to the short teaser, which only featured an image of a candle in front of a window that went out and was relit after a time rewind, we can now expect the game sometime in 2026. It was originally announced in 2020 with a January 2021 release window, but that didn’t end up being the case. In 2022, Ubisoft said that development would be moved from Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai to Ubisoft Montreal. Just last week, the publisher further confirmed that Ubisoft Toronto was joining the fray.

All of this was a part of the 35th anniversary celebration of the franchise.

