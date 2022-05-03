While some may have forgotten that a Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake is still being developed, Ubisoft announced a switch in its development team. The very long-awaited and indefinitely delayed game is now being developed by Ubisoft Montreal after being worked on by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai.

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake originally was revealed in September of 2020 with a trailer that showed off the game’s updated art style and features. It showed off cutscenes, voice acting, and even some gameplay. Since then Ubisoft went radio silent on the title with most announcements being the fact that it wouldn’t be shown off at various events, such as E3, throughout 2021.

The Sands of Time remake initially had a release date of January 21, 2021. Soon after that announcement, the title was pushed back once more to March 18, 2021. After that hold-up, the game was given an unspecified delay and with today’s report, it seems that that indefinite delay may last that much longer.

An update on the development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pic.twitter.com/8xQpqyPSwQ — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) May 3, 2022

Ubisoft isn’t the only company struggling with a development team switch dilemma on top of an indefinite release. Nintendo’s Metroid Prime 4 is still a sore point for fans as it’s been years since it was first announced and delayed. Like Ubisoft, Nintendo switched the entire development team for Metroid Prime 4, and fans have heard nothing of the game since.

The development process that the teams at Ubisoft Pune and Mumbai reached is unknown, as is why exactly Ubisoft Montreal was brought in to finish the project. Digital Trends reached out to Ubisoft for further comment and will update this article when it responds.

