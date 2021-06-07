It seems like we’ll have to wait a while longer to see any more of the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. An announcement from the game’s Twitter account revealed that it wouldn’t be included in Ubisoft’s upcoming E3 showcase event.

The post was made to ensure that fans didn’t build up any expectations only to be let down. “We are making great progress for our game to release next year,” wrote the game’s development team in the post, “but we are not ready to share any additional information just yet. We will share an update as soon as we are ready.”

The game was originally revealed last September and received a mostly negative reception. Critics chastised the trailer’s graphics for looking subpar, with some saying the game’s original release boasted better visuals. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake was originally set to release on January 21, 2021, before being delayed indefinitely.

A message from the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake dev team: pic.twitter.com/3B8tgUGkwl — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) June 7, 2021

At the moment, it’s not clear when we’ll see any of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake again. Today’s post from the game’s Twitter account ended with this statement: “We’re looking forward to the moment when we will be able to share more with you!”

The Ubisoft Forward event is set to take place at noon PT on June 12. While the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake won’t be present at the showcase, the next Rainbow Sixgame will be, along with Far Cry 6 and updates for other Ubisoft games such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six Siege.

