Long delayed Rainbow Six game will make its debut at Ubisoft’s E3 conference

Ubisoft announced that it’ll reveal gameplay for the next entry in the Rainbow Six franchise at its E3 showcase this year.

According to a blog post, Ubisoft’s E3 Forward presentation will include “world premiere gameplay and trailers revealing this brand-new co-op title for the first time.” The upcoming game was formerly titled Rainbow Six Quarantine before being renamed. The game’s new title hasn’t been revealed yet and will likely debut at Ubisoft’s Forward presentation. Rainbow Six Quarantine was originally going to release before March 2021 but was delayed along with Far Cry 6 to Ubisoft’s current fiscal year, spanning from April 2021 to March 2022.

The Ubisoft Forward showcase begins at noon PT on June 12. A deep dive into the upcoming Rainbow Six game will come immediately afterward at 1 p.m. PT.

Currently, there isn’t much information available on Ubisoft’s upcoming entry into the Rainbow Six franchise. We do know that it will be a co-op-centered game, and a teaser trailer released in 2019 hinted at zombies or some kind of infected enemies playing a major role.

Along with the upcoming Rainbow Six game, Ubisoft will show off more of Far Cry 6 at its Ubisoft Forward event. The developer and publisher recently revealed 14 minutes of the game during a short presentation, introducing players to the game’s main character, Dani Rojas. Updates for Ubisoft’s previously released titles, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six Siege, are also going to be revealed at the company’s E3 event.

Besides video games, Ubisoft will also be flaunting some of its other upcoming content, including the Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest and its upcoming move, Werewolves Within.

