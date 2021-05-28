Ubisoft finally announced that the long-awaited Far Cry 6 will be hitting the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 7. The release date comes alongside a new gameplay trailer, which gives fans the most in-depth look at the shooter yet.

The new trailer centers around the game’s protagonist, Dani Rojas. It goes in-depth on the character’s backstory as a child growing up under the regime of Antón Castillo, played by Giancarlo Esposito (known for his roles in series like Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian). Castillo is dictator of the game’s tropical location Yara. Players take control of ex-military member Dani and join the resistance to rise up and take their land back from Castillo.

The gameplay trailer showed off tons of features that Far Cry fans have come to expect including wild weapons like a gun that uses a makeshift tuna can magazine, transportation options that include jetpacks, lush environments, and pet allies like a spunky two-legged puppy. These tools allow players to explore Yara’s capital city, Esperanza, exotic jungles, and everything else in between. All of the locations’ visuals look particularly gorgeous, giving players some varied maps to explore while enjoying the view.

Far Cry 6 was one of Ubisoft’s games to have its release date pushed back due to the pandemic in 2020 alongside Rainbow Six: Quarantine. It was originally expected to have a much earlier release date in February 2021. The latest trailer shows that the extended wait may very well be worth it in the end.

