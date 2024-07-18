 Skip to main content
Ubisoft delays its Rainbow Six, The Division mobile titles … again

Four people in military gear walking through the snowy, abandoned streets of New York
Ubisoft

Ubisoft’s mobile titles are getting even more delays. In its Q1 financial report released Thursday, the company announced that Rainbow Six Mobile and The Division Resurgence have been delayed out of fiscal year 2025, meaning they’re now set for at least later next year. The company says this is to “ensure that these experiences deliver on expectations with optimized KPIs in the context of a demanding yet very large market.”

Both mobile titles, which Ubisoft says are full versions of their respective games but built from the ground up for touchscreens, have been delayed multiple times. Rainbow Six Mobile was announced in 2022, and was expected to release later that year after a closed beta. The year came and went. The team updated players in March that it would be pausing the open beta soft launch rollout to “focus our efforts on enhancing key elements based on community feedback.”

The Division Resurgence development has been similar. It was announced in 2022, and a trailer that debuted during Ubisoft Forward 2023 had a fall 2023 release window. However, the free-to-play mobile game first delayed phase two of its regional beta in August 2023, but after a successful test period in November, announced in a blog that it would be coming later in 2024.

You can still pre-register for both games on iOS and Android.

Overall, Ubisoft’s lineup is still in a good place despite the delays. The financial report reiterated that the company has a “strategic focus” on two verticals: open-world adventures like Assassin’s Creed and the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws, and games-as-a-service (GaaS) titles. Ubisoft is specifically putting a lot of resources into XDefiant, the hit multiplayer shooter XDefiant. In May, it canceled development of The Division Heartland to move to “bigger opportunities” like XDefiant and the Rainbow Six series. Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Star Wars Outlaws will both release this year.

Ubisoft also continues to invest in The Crew Motorfest and open-world pirate game Skull and Bones, which just released its second season. Rome simulation Anno 117: Pax Romana is also still set for next year.

